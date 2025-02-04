Aston Villa have gone three games without a win in the Premier League, though they beat Celtic in their conclusive Champions League group game to finish eighth and advance straight to the round-of-16, missing out on the extra qualifying stage.

It's all going rather well, Villa transformed from the frustrating up-and-down football of Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith. Heading into the deep space of Europe's elite club competition is a real possibility, and so is qualifying for continental competition for the third successive season through the English top flight.

With progress comes heightened expectation, but so too comes the ability to target bigger names on the transfer front. Villa enjoyed a successful January transfer window, with one name above all others standing out.

Why Aston Villa signed Marcus Rashford

Unai Emery was the defining factor in convincing Marcus Rashford to swap Manchester United's red shirt for one of a different hue. It is the first time across the England international's career that he has stepped away from Old Trafford's authority.

Aged 27, Rashford's bright career has petered out over the past few years, lacking its one-time enthusiasm and incisiveness in front of goal. A fractious relationship with Ruben Amorim had left the £300k-per-week talent ostracised from the Red Devils first team, last featuring in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest on December 7th.

He's a wonderful player and determined to return to the free-scoring form of season's past. Emery can spark this change. If he reaches his bygone top level, Rashford will undoubtedly be one of the Premier League's standout performers over the coming months.