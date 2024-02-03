Aston Villa managed to make four signings during the transfer window, securing the services of young talent such as Morgan Rogers, Lino Sousa, Kosta Nedeljkovic, and Joe Gauci as Unai Emery aims to build ahead for the future.

The Spaniard has something special going on at Villa Park right now and even though they were defeated by Newcastle United in midweek, this result should not dampen the spirits of the players, especially with a clash against Sheffield United to come in the Premier League this evening.

The Midlands side currently occupy fifth spot in the league, just eight points off the summit, and while a title challenge may be hard to sustain long-term, Emery certainly has a squad capable of securing a top-four finish.

We at Football FanCast predict the Villa starting XI, with multiple changes from the 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United, that will take to the pitch in the evening clash.

1 GK – Emiliano Martínez

The Argentinean will make his 22nd Premier League appearance of the season by starting against Sheffield Utd and, during his first 21 matches, he has kept only five clean sheets, conceding 29 goals in the process.

The World Cup winner will be hoping to avoid conceding tonight as a Villa win could allow them to quickly restore some confidence after their recent defeat to the Magpies.

2 RB – Ezri Konsa

Matty Cash started against the North East side but did not have the best performance. During the match, the Poland international lost possession on 21 occasions while failing to provide any sort of attacking threat as he failed to deliver a single accurate cross or succeed with any of his dribble attempts.

Ezri Konsa will move over from the centre of the defence to the right-back slot in order to replace Cash, and it could be a wise decision from Emery to solidify the side.

3 CB – Diego Carlos

The Brazilian remained on the bench against Newcastle, but he has made 15 appearances in the top flight this term and Villa have only conceded 11 goals during the games he has started.

With Konsa covering Cash at right-back, expect the 30-year-old to come back into the starting XI, and he will hope to put in another solid performance against the Blades.

4 CB – Clement Lenglet

With Tyrone Mings ruled out for the season following an opening day injury and now Pau Torres injured, Lenglet finally made his Premier League debut for the club against today's opposition before Christmas.

The Villa Park side have only won once in the league when he has started, however, and this may be a cause for concern for Emery, yet he does not have much of a choice due to injury issues.

5 LB – Alex Moreno

The Spaniard will retain his place on the left side of the defence due to Lucas Digne’s injury and the defender has already scored twice since November which could give Emery another attacking threat.

The 30-year-old has started the last three league matches, and he will be looking to help his team secure another win.

6 RM – Leon Bailey

Bailey was on the bench against Newcastle but replaced Moussa Diaby in the second half and went on to grab an assist and make five key passes during his 30-minute cameo.

The £25m signing from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2021 was dubbed as a “standout” performer by journalist Ashley Preece last season, and he should be given a start on the right side of the midfield against the Blades.

7 CM – Boubacar Kamara

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the key players in the Emery regime, bossing things from the heart of the midfield.

The only Premier League games Kamara has missed this season have been down to suspension, starting in all 18 of his matches in the top flight, and he will retain his place in the middle of the pitch.

8 CM – Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian was subject to plenty of transfer interest during the January window, with Arsenal one of the teams rumoured to be looking to sign the midfielder.

He remains with Villa, until the end of the season at least, and his performances have been crucial to the club motoring well this term.

The former Manchester City starlet has scored seven times and registered six assists across all competitions this season as he has emerged as a solid goal threat for Emery.

A tie against the Blades, who are bottom of the table, could see the 25-year-old add to these tallies this evening.

9 LM – John McGinn

The Scot was pushed out to the right flank in midweek, but with Bailey taking up that slot tonight, McGinn will move back to his role on the left side of the midfield, and he will be hoping to have more of an influence on proceedings.

McGinn has yet to miss a league match this season, starting every single one of their previous 22 games and this won’t change heading into the clash against Sheffield Utd this evening.

10 ST – Moussa Diaby

The club record signing from Bayer Leverkusen will keep his place alongside Ollie Watkins as Emery deploys a 4-4-2 formation against the Blades.

The French winger may not have hit the heights of his sensational season for the German club last term (14 goals and 11 assists), but his return so far of five goals and six assists is solid enough and, with more experience in the Premier League, the 24-year-old will hope to continue to keep getting better.

11 ST – Ollie Watkins

The striker has been in sensational form so far this term, scoring a total of 15 goals and grabbing ten assists across all competitions, turning into their main goal threat.

Emery will be hoping that the Englishman remains injury-free between now and the end of the season, otherwise, Villa’s chances of ending a wait for a trophy could come to a sudden halt.

He could add more goals to his tally if his teammates can provide him with plenty of chances to find the back of the net against the Blades this evening.

Predicted Aston Villa XI vs Sheffield United – GK – Martinez; RB – Konsa, CB – Carlos, CB – Lenglet, LB – Moreno; RM – Bailey, CM – Kamara, CM – Luiz, LM – McGinn; ST – Diaby, ST - Watkins