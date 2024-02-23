Aston Villa returned to winning ways last weekend as they defeated Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League to remain in fourth position in the table, just two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Unai Emery will be hoping their progress to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League does not provide too much of a distraction as they chase a Champions League spot next term, but it does represent an ideal chance for the club to win a major trophy.

With this in mind, the Spaniard will be tinkering with his starting XI between matches when the European fixtures return to their schedule in the next few weeks.

Firstly, they will have to negotiate another couple of league fixtures, with a clash against Nottingham Forest tomorrow afternoon at Villa Park.

With a week since their last tie, Emery likely won’t make many changes, with just a few potential tweaks to make in the Villa lineup for yet another crucial league match…

1 GK – Emiliano Martínez

Unless something drastic happens, Martinez will retain his place in between the posts for the clash against Forest.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper has only kept six clean sheets in his 24 Premier League matches thus far, but the free-scoring Villa side have often bailed him out.

2 RB – Matty Cash

The English-born Poland international will keep his spot on the right side of the defence purely because there is no adequate cover for him. Ezri Konsa is currently out injured while Calum Chambers has made just three appearances all season.

Cash lost possession 13 times against Fulham, while winning just one duel all match, and his performance was certainly not up to the required standard.

3 CB – Clement Lenglet

Due to injuries to Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos, the on-loan Barcelona defender will keep his place in the starting XI ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Forest.

Since making his first Premier League appearance for Villa against Sheffield United just prior to Christmas, Villa have lost only three league ties and Emery will be hoping the Frenchman can keep another clean sheet.

4 CB – Pau Torres

The Spaniard only returned to the starting XI for the win against Fulham having suffered his own injury issues, missing seven matches for the club.

Torres currently ranks third among the squad for accurate passes per game (54.9), while also ranking third for clearances per game (2.3) and accurate long balls per game (2.9), proving he is one of the best passers in the squad.

A fit and healthy Torres will be vital if Villa aim to secure a top-four finish in the top flight this season.

5 LB – Lucas Digne

The first change in the starting XI from the win over Fulham will see Alex Moreno make way for Digne at left-back.

The Spaniard committed two fouls, won just two ground duels and lost possession 11 times against the Cottagers, and it is the perfect game for Emery to unleash the Frenchman.

Digne has not started in the league since the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day, but he could well make a return tomorrow.

6 CM – Douglas Luiz

Emery will change shape from the win over Fulham, deploying a 4-2-3-1 tomorrow and this will see Luiz operate at the base of the midfield.

The Brazilian has been in wonderful form this season, registering 15 goal contributions – eight goals and seven assists – across 36 matches, and he has been sublime in the heart of the midfield for Villa this term.

His presence significantly improves the squad, and he will retain his place ahead of the clash on Saturday.

7 CM – John McGinn

The Villa captain will once again form a midfield partnership with Luiz, but tomorrow he will sit slightly deeper.

This shouldn’t matter to the Scot, especially considering he has found the back of the net on eight occasions, while Emery can rely on him for every match, as he has started all but two of their matches throughout the 2023/24 season.

8 RW – Leon Bailey

One of the most important things Emery has done is revive certain players who had struggled under the previous regime.

Bailey is one such player. This season in particular, the former Bayer Leverkusen gem has come to life under the Spaniard, scoring ten goals in all competitions and proving to be a general menace to opposition defenders.

Bailey last scored against the Blades a couple of weeks ago, and he will be desperate to get back onto the scoresheet tomorrow afternoon.

9 AM – Youri Tielemans

The Belgian has endured a tough start to life at Villa, starting just seven top-flight matches, yet his display last week will see him retain his spot for the clash against the Tricky Trees.

Tielemans made one key pass and created a big chance while having a shot on target, and he showed a willingness to often get involved in an attacking sense.

10 LW – Moussa Diaby

Jacob Ramsey started on the left side of the midfield against Fulham yet failed to demonstrate his true talents.

Indeed, the Englishman had just two shots off target, won just 20% of his contested duels and lost possession nine times and this means he will give way.

Diaby will return to the starting XI in his place and he could prove to be a key threat against Forest.

The £130k-per-week Frenchman has yet to replicate his form that saw him shine in the Bundesliga, but it will surely be a matter of time before the winger gets going.

Hailed as “fearless on the ball” by journalist Aaron Stokes in 2022, Diaby has scored just six goals all season, but a decent run between now and May could boost his confidence.

11 ST – Ollie Watkins

Emery’s main source of goals this season. Watkins is arguably Villa’s prized asset and if he remains fit and in form, then they have a great chance at securing fourth spot in the league.

The striker netted a brace against Fulham last week and another performance like that tomorrow will surely see the Midlands side emerge from the clash victorious.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI vs Nottingham Forest in full (4-2-3-1) – GK – Martinez; RB – Cash, CB – Lenglet, CB – Torres, LB – Digne; CM – Luiz, CM – McGinn; RW – Bailey, AM – Tielemans, LW – Diaby; ST - Watkins