Aston Villa travel to Greece for the second leg of their Conference League clash with Olympiacos in what is arguably their biggest match of the season.

The Midlands side are currently on a two-game losing streak, following up their 4-2 defeat to the Greek champions with a lethargic display in a 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on the weekend.

Could this defeat see Unai Emery make a change or two to his starting XI? As several of his players failed to shine, notably Ezri Konsa at right-back.

Ezri Konsa’s game in numbers vs Brighton

With Matty Cash fit enough to start the game on the bench, it was up to Konsa to fill in at right-back against the Seagulls.

This was a position which he has played in 21 times so far during the current season, but he failed to deliver a solid performance during the frustrating defeat - notably giving away the decisive penalty late on.

During the clash, the Englishman committed two fouls, lost possession nine times and delivered just one accurate long ball.

Emery was clearly missing the attacking nature of Cash at full-back as Konsa failed to deliver any crosses into the box, make a key pass or even attempt a dribble during his time on the pitch, preferring to sit back rather than burst forward down the wing.

Ezri Konsa's game in numbers vs Brighton Accurate passes 38/44 Total duels (won) 7 (5) Possession lost 9 Tackles 3 Interceptions 0 Via Sofascore

With goals needed against Olympiacos this evening, the Spaniard must unleash Cash in the starting XI and drop Konsa to the bench.

Matty Cash’s statistics this season

The Slough-born Polish international has played 45 times for the Villa Park side this season, scoring five times and grabbing three assists, indicating that he is a danger from the right side of the defence.

In the Premier League this term, Cash has created six big chances while averaging 0.4 key passes per game, showcasing his ability to provide opportunities for his teammates.

During the second leg of the quarter-final clash against Lille last month, the defender was sensational. Not only did he play the full 120 minutes, but Cash won six of his nine contested duels, took three total shots, scored in the penalty shootout win and levelled the tie with just minutes to go, in what was "potentially a decisive moment in Aston Villa's recent history”, as per journalist John Townley.

This moment must ensure he starts against the Greek champions as Villa look to overturn a two-goal deficit in what could be a boisterous atmosphere in Piraeus.

If the Midlands outfit can score an early goal to settle the nerves, they have more than enough ability to get over the line and reach their first major European final since 1982.

Emery will be counting on his attacking options to provide that cutting edge that can take them through to the final, but his defence will also have to improve vastly from last week.

Cash could be at the centre of everything and if he plays to his best ability, the £80k-per-week defender could be 'decisive' for Villa yet again.