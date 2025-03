Aston Villa are not short of attacking options in their current squad. Unai Emery has a plethora of attackers, with some January signings helping to reinforce that depth up front. January additions Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio have made a fast start to life at Villa Park.

Rashford, who is on loan from Manchester United, has three assists in seven games, and Asensio, who is at Villa Park temporarily from Paris Saint-Germain, has already scored five goals.