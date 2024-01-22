Aston Villa have already made one January signing, completing a deal to sign defender Kosta Nedeljkovic and it might not be the only player that arrives at the club this month.

Unai Emery has his eyes on a few other players, but could it be someone from the Championship who will be next through the Villa Park door during the January transfer window?

Aston Villa’s search for new signings

A few days ago, Villa failed with a second bid for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers as Emery looks to add some depth to his attacking options.

They have submitted an improved offer for the Championship starlet and the Teesside club value him at around £10m as they face the prospect of losing one of their most prized assets before the end of the month.

Villa may have to offload a player or two before they make any more signings and one current first-team name that is being linked with a move is Jhon Duran.

West Ham United have had a loan move with an option to buy turned down by Emery, while Chelsea are still showing an interest in the striker.

Related Aston Villa could sign Ollie Watkins 2.0 after Fabrizio Romano reveal Unai Emery is eyeing up a move for a new star to bolster Villa's attack.

With just ten days remaining of the current window, could Emery jettison Duran while bringing in the Boro forward? Only time will tell.

How Morgan Rogers compares to Jhon Duran

Duran has struggled for game time under the Spaniard this season, starting just seven times across all competitions and scoring four goals in the process which indicates that a fresh start could be the best thing to revive his career.

There is no doubting his talent, but with the form that Ollie Watkins is displaying this term - scoring 14 goals and registering ten assists - he won't be displacing him in the starting XI anytime soon.

Rogers, however, is more versatile than the Colombian striker, as he has been utilised as an attacking midfielder this season, along with playing some matches on either wing or as a centre-forward and this could appeal to Emery.

In 32 games, the 21-year-old has scored six goals and tallied up nine assists, showcasing how impressive he is in the final third and adding another player who can take the pressure off Watkins could be a wise move.

Hailed as a “huge talent” by his manager Michael Carrick, Rogers has impressed when compared to others in similar leagues to the Championship.

When compared to positional peers, the youngster currently ranks in the top 3% for shot-creating actions (4.27) and for successful take-ons (2.13) per 90, along with ranking in the top 7% for assists per 90 (0.25) and these statistics clearly show how wonderful he has been over the previous 12 months.

Although not the most prolific, Rogers brings other attributes to the table that can benefit Villa and combined with his positional versatility, Emery could give him the licence to shine in the Premier League.

£10m won't break the bank at Villa and if Rogers comes to the club and performs well, he could well generate them a stunning profit in the next few years.