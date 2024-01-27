Highlights Aston Villa's draw with Chelsea in the FA Cup highlights their need for additional signings to boost their squad.

Villa have had multiple bids for Morgan Rogers rejected, leaving manager Unai Emery to potentially consider Norwich City attacker Jonathan Rowe as an alternative.

Rowe's versatility and attacking threat make him a potential dream signing for Villa, as he has scored more goals and has better attacking statistics than Rogers in the Championship.

Aston Villa will face an FA Cup fourth-round replay against Chelsea following their 0-0 stalemate on Friday evening, and it heightens Unai Emery’s need for another signing or two.

The transfer window closes next week, and if the Spaniard is to end Villa’s 28-year wait for a major trophy, he will need to add some extra firepower to his squad.

There has been much talk regarding their potential move for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers, with the Midlands side preparing a third bid for the player.

If this gets rejected, Emery could perhaps turn to another Championship star, and he could be a dream alternative.

Aston Villa’s search for new signings

According to journalist John Percy of the Telegraph, Villa are still monitoring Norwich City attacker Jonathan Rowe ahead of making a potential move for the youngster.

He states that the club sent scouts to watch his performance against Leeds United in midweek, and it appears as though Emery is keen on bringing him to the club.

Although it looked as though Rogers was his first choice, seeing a third bid rejected could turn his attention to Rowe, who is also thriving in the second tier this season for the Canaries.

The stats that show why Jonathan Rowe could be a dream Morgan Rogers alternative

Rowe has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in East Anglia this season, not only scoring 13 times but also chipping in with four assists, and this attacking threat could be beneficial for Emery and Villa as they look to take the pressure off of Ollie Watkins.

Like Rogers, Rowe is also a left-winger, yet his versatile nature allows him to also thrive on the right wing or even in an attacking-midfield slot, allowing Emery to utilise him in various positions depending on his needs.

The current Middlesbrough gem is also adaptable, yet he tends to be deployed on the left more often than not and this is his preferred position, having registered 25 goal contributions across 68 matches here in his career.

If Emery is looking for a player who can offer him a reliable threat in front of goal, then Rowe could be a dream signing.

Not only has he scored more than Rogers this season in the Championship (12 vs 2), but he also has more shots per game (2 vs 1.2) and succeeds with more successful dribbles (1.1 vs 1), proving that he could give Villa an extra attacking outlet.

Furthermore, Rowe has taken more touches in the attacking penalty area (97 vs 79) than Rogers, along with registering more carries into the opposition box (34 vs 18), and this clearly indicates that he tends to burst forward into dangerous areas more regularly than the Boro youngster.

The 5 foot 10 winger was lauded as a “menace” by writer Alfie House at the beginning of 2024, and there is no doubt he has the potential to thrive under Emery should he make the move to Villa.

With just days remaining in the current window, the 52-year-old manager will have to act swiftly to secure his signature, and it could turn out to be a shrewd investment.