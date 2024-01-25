Aston Villa don’t need to add much to their squad during the current January transfer window, but a fresh face or two could give them a boost in their pursuit of glory.

The Midlands side currently sits in fourth place in the Premier League table following just four defeats in their opening 21 matches. Combine this with the fact they are through to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League and into the fourth round of the FA Cup and there is a chance of a first major trophy since 1996.

Unai Emery won't be rushing to sign someone just for the sake of it and will be diligent in his approach, but if the right deal for the right player comes up in the coming week, could he perhaps land a new signing or two?

Aston Villa’s search for new signings

Despite the lack of transfer activity, the club have not been shy of showing interest in a few players throughout the previous few weeks.

One name to have popped up more than once is Emile Smith Rowe, with reports from the start of the month claiming that the Englishman was on the radar of Emery and the Spaniard certainly knows him well, having coached the 23-year-old during his spell managing Arsenal.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs spoke to GIVEMESPORT regarding the attacking midfielder recently and claimed that there is a real interest from Villa in luring the player north.

He said: “Smith Rowe is still an interesting point of discussion at Arsenal. I’m still told the Villa interest is genuine. Whether or not anything moves in January remains to be seen, and I think if Smith Rowe, as an academy graduate, were to leave, then it may divide the Arsenal fan base a little bit.

“But it wouldn't surprise me if the right offer comes if Arsenal consider that. Again, that may be one to watch in 2024 rather than in the next few days. But I am told there is something genuine in the Villa interest in Smith Rowe.

With just a week to go before deadline day, Emery still has plenty of time to play with, but he may need to act swiftly as West Ham United are also showing an interest in the 5 foot 9 gem ahead of a potential move.

Smith Rowe made his debut under the former Arsenal coach back in 2018 and a reunion could work wonders for the youngster.

Bukayo Saka was also given his debut by the 52-year-old and the current Arsenal sensation progressed through the Hale End academy with Smith Rowe.

Signing his former player could allow Emery to secure his next Saka, as if given more regular game time, he could return to the form which saw him capped by England.

How Emile Smith Rowe compares to Bukayo Saka

The duo tend to operate in different positions, yet they both made their debuts within months of each other having shone together for the U18 side.

During a Boxing Day clash against Chelsea in 2020, Mikel Arteta started Saka on the right wing and Smith Rowe in an advanced midfield role and the pair were sublime, with the latter assisting and the former grabbing a goal.

Such is their talent that the Arsenal faithful changed the lyrics to the popular Status Quo track "Rockin' All Over the World", including the line "Here we goo-ooo, Saka and Emile Smith Rowe."

Like life, football is fickle. Saka has hit new heights since that clash just over three years ago, yet Smith Rowe has been hit by various injuries and has missed 23 games since the start of the 2022/23 season.

Domestic statistics during 2021/22 Bukayo Saka Emile Smith Rowe Goals 11 10 Assists 7 2 Key passes per game 1.8 0.9 Big chances created 8 3 Successful dribbles per game 1.1 1

Both Smith Rowe and Saka excel at holding onto the ball and finishing, according to WhoScored, and if he can regain full fitness and remain healthy, there is no doubt the 23-year-old would be a stunning signing for Emery.

He may not be making the same impact as Saka right now at the Gunners, but a lack of game time has hindered his progress. Under Emery, however, Smith Rowe will be offered plenty of appearances in the starting XI and this could benefit him and the team greatly.

The statistics that show why Emile Smith Rowe would be a good signing for Aston Villa

The current Arsenal attacking midfielder has made 109 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals, and grabbing 12 assists, yet there is no doubt these tallies would have been considerably higher had he been a regular under Arteta recently.

When he does feature, the Englishman has the ability to contribute effectively, and he displayed this during the 2021/22 campaign.

Across the squad that term in the Premier League, Smith Rowe ranked second for goals and assists (12), along with ranking third for shots on target per game (0.7) and fourth for successful dribbles per game (one), clearly showcasing his talents.

He has been limited to just one league start so far this term and his statistics have suffered as a result, with the midfielder averaging only 0.1 key passes per game along with succeeding with just 0.3 dribbles per match.

Previously hailed as a “game-changer” by journalist Mark Mann-Bryans back in 2021 when he was at the peak of his powers, the previous two seasons have seen his career regress.

Injuries have clearly played a part in his form dropping off, but a lack of time on the pitch due to Arteta favouring other players is not going to help him in the long run.

The three-cap England international last made an appearance for his country in 2022 and at this moment in time, he is quite far off securing his fourth cap anytime soon.

A reunion with Emery could revitalise him, however, and provide him with the minutes that he requires to get back to his best.

If a move does not go through this month, the Spaniard should be monitoring his situation and perhaps make a more concrete move for him when the summer transfer window rolls around in a few months.

A switch to Villa could be a move which benefits all parties, injecting a newfound passion into Smith Rowe’s career in the process.