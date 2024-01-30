Aston Villa look like they are closing in on a move for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers as the January transfer window approaches its final couple of days.

David Ornstein claimed that the Midlands side had submitted an improved offer worth £15m for the player while they are hopeful of wrapping a deal up by Thursday.

This would be the first signing that Unai Emery makes this month who will become a part of the first-team squad, and it could turn out to be a shrewd acquisition indeed.

Will the Spaniard make any other signings before the close of play on Thursday? Villa are reportedly showing interest in a Portuguese midfielder who could replace Douglas Luiz.

The latest on Douglas Luiz's future at Aston Villa

The former Manchester City player has emerged as one of Emery’s most prized assets and his performances have certainly caught the eye of the Premier League's elite, most notably Arsenal.

The Gunners are casting an eye over the midfielder as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad, yet Luiz appears to be content in the Midlands, saying: "I am very happy to hear the stories but I am here at Aston Villa. My focus is totally here.”

It looks as though he is going to remain at Villa until the summer at the very least, but a big money offer could change things in a few months and Emery would suffer a big blow by losing him.

This season, the Brazilian not only ranks third in the squad for goals and assists (nine), but he also ranks fourth for big chances created (five), third for key passes per game (1.5) and sixth for successful dribbles per game (0.8) as he has proven to be a key threat going forward.

His performances have been the real driving force which has pushed Villa into securing a remarkable top-four spot and potentially even ending their near three-decade wait for a major trophy.

Much can change between now and the summer transfer window however and Emery may have to prepare for the fact that Luiz could depart the club.

In one reported target, however, they could have a ready-made replacement waiting to be snapped up.

Villa looking for Douglas Luiz replacement

While it is evident that the signing of Rogers is to bolster his attacking options, it looks as though Emery is also keen to reinforce his midfield area.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Villa are keen on reigniting a move for Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Goncalves.

Emery was keen on signing the player during the summer transfer window but was told he would have to smash Villa’s transfer record to secure his signature.

Not much has changed just six months down the line as he has a release clause of €80m (£68m) which means that Emery may have to wait until the end of the season to launch any sort of move for the midfielder.

West Ham United are also keen on signing him, and it could be a fight between the two Premier League sides to see who can lure him to England.

Villa are well stocked in the midfield area, yet the rumours surrounding Douglas Luiz’s future won't go away and perhaps Goncalves could become an ideal replacement for the Brazilian ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Why Pedro Goncalves would be a dream Luiz replacement

The 25-year-old started his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, yet he made just one first-team appearance for the Old Gold before leaving to join FC Famalicao in 2019.

His single season with the club was productive and this led to a move to Sporting CP, where he has shone since the 2020/21 campaign.

His versatile nature – being able to play as either a central midfielder or on both flanks – has led the former Wolves gem to score 68 goals and grab 43 assists across just 158 matches for the Portuguese side.

This works out as a goal contribution every 1.4 matches, a simply stunning ratio, and there is no doubt he could add some extra attacking dynamism to the Villa midfield.

When compared to positional peers across similar leagues, Goncalves stands out across a range of metrics. He ranks in the top 2% for non-penalty goals, total shots, assists, touches in the opposition box and progressive passes received per 90 across the previous 365 days, and it is clear he is among one of the finest forward-thinking midfielders when compared to his peers.

He may already be known to supporters in England due to his wonderful goal against Arsenal in last season's Europa League clash, where the midfielder beat Aaron Ramsdale from the halfway line as the club reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Former Gunners forward Kevin Campbell dubbed the goal “an incredible strike” and it shows exactly what he can offer should he join Villa.

For his club side this term, Goncalves currently ranks second among the squad for goals and assists (12) in the top flight, while also ranking second for shots on target per game (1.2), first for big chances created (ten) and second for key passes per game (2.2), yet more evidence of his sublime talents in the heart of the pitch.

While it could cost Villa a pretty penny to sign Goncalves – either this month or in the summer – he should definitely be earmarked as a potential successor to Luiz should he move on.

Douglas Luiz vs Pedro Goncalves Domestic statistics this season Douglas Luiz Pedro Goncalves Goals 6 6 Assists 3 6 Big chances created 5 10 Key passes per game 1.5 2.2 Shots on target per game 0.8 1.1

Aged 25, the midfielder is arguably still hit his peak years and this could tempt Emery into making a more concrete move for the player, while his attacking abilities could take the pressure off Ollie Watkins as their main offensive weapon.

The 5 foot 8 maestro is clearly ready for the next step in his career and joining the Villa Park side could allow him to elevate his performances even more, playing against clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City on a regular basis.

These displays will arguably attract more attractive suitors than Villa and this suggests the Spaniard must act swiftly to bring him to the Premier League before it is too late.