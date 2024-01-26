Aston Villa face Chelsea this evening in the FA Cup, but Unai Emery will still have an eye on bolstering his squad before the transfer window slams shut next week.

The Midlands side have yet to make an addition to their senior side ahead of what could be a busy few months ahead, but they have shown interest in a few players.

Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers is one name that has been routinely linked and Villa have even had two bids rejected for the youngster this month.

Emery could forget about him, however, and pursue a move for another gem who has been shining in the Championship this season.

Aston Villa’s search for new signings

While Rogers appears to be high on Emery’s wish list, Norwich City starlet Jonathan Rowe is a player who is still being monitored by Villa, that’s according to Telegraph journalist John Percy.

He posted: “AVFC are maintaining a strong interest in Norwich forward Jon Rowe: 3 Villa scouts watched him in the match at Leeds on Weds night. Villa are still hopeful of signing Morgan Rogers but Rowe, 20, is also on their radar. 12 goals and 2 assists so far this season.”

With deadline day fast approaching, Emery does not have much time to strengthen his squad, and if he hopes to lead his side to some sort of glory this term, a couple of reinforcements could help this goal.

Related Latest Aston Villa injury news, expected return dates, suspensions FFC keeps you up to date with all the latest Aston Villa news involving injuries.

With Moussa Diaby beginning to settle into life in the Midlands, could Rowe become another version of the Frenchman but on the opposite flank?

Jonathan Rowe is on fire in the Championship

Since Diaby’s record-breaking move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, he has managed to score five goals and register six assists in all competitions.

While it may not be an outstanding return in front of goal for the talented whiz, the 24-year-old ace is slowly adapting to English football, and could eventually add more consistency in the final third.

According to WhoScored, both Rowe and Diaby love to cut inside on a regular basis, and, considering the pair have a keen eye for goal, the Championship starlet could turn into another version of the former Leverkusen winger should he join Villa.

Indeed, this season alone, the 20-year-old wizard has managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions along with chipping in with four assists, proving that he is a big threat in the opposition third.

This form has led to widespread praise and data analyst Ben Mattinson even claimed that he was “on fire this season” towards the end of 2023 and there is no doubt he could add something to Emery’s side.

The 5 foot 8 sensation even leads the way in terms of goals and assists (14) among the Norwich squad in the second tier, along with ranking first for successful dribbles per game (1.1) and second for shots per game (two), which clearly shows how impressive he has been for the club.

Villa may be keen on signing Rogers, yet Rowe is clearly still a player of interest to Emery and with just days to go before the window closes, the Spaniard may need to act swiftly if he wants to lure him to the Midlands.

If the Villans can strike a deal for the England U21 international's service then they could have Diaby 2.0 on their hands with another direct winger who can contribute with goals and assists.