Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has used all his nous and experience to build a squad capable of qualifying for the Champions League during his spell in the Midlands, but he won’t stop there.

The Spaniard managed to sign players such as Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen, who, if it weren’t for Champions League participation, might have joined another club instead.

So far, the club have shone this term, thanks to Emery’s transfer business. He isn’t afraid to place his trust in young talents, however, as Jhon Duran has been impressive whenever called upon - the Colombian scoring four league goals already this season.

When Matty Cash suffered an injury recently, the manager turned to Lamare Bogarde as his replacement at right-back, and the academy graduate has performed well since becoming a regular in the starting XI.

Lamare Bogarde’s season in numbers

The Dutchman made his senior bow for Villa during the 2020/21 season, playing in the FA Cup, before returning to the U21 side until an 18-month loan spell at Bristol Rovers during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

Overall, he made 36 appearances for the club, gaining vital experience in the first team, which has clearly stood him in good stead during the early part of the current term.

The right-back started the games against Leicester City, Everton and BSC Young Boys in recent weeks, as the Villa Park outfit won all three ties.

In the Premier League, Bogarde has succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts, won 6.5 total duels per game and averaged four tackles per game, showcasing both his defensive and attacking skills in equal measures.

At this rate, Cash may find it hard to return to the starting XI, indicating just how good a talent Bogarde is.

He certainly won’t be the last academy graduate to make his way from youth teams to the senior squad, not when there is a player such as Kadan Young knocking on the door…

Kadan Young’s youth stats

The 18-year-old is making waves in the academy, that’s for sure. Despite not turning 19 until January 2025, Young has made 27 appearances in Premier League 2, which is reserved for U21 teams, scoring three goals and registering eight assists in the process.

It is clear he is ready to perform at this level on a more regular basis, especially considering he has grabbed two assists in just two matches in the competition so far this term.

One of his former coaches hailed the youngster as being a “scary talent” back in 2023, while even stating that he's got a likeness to a certain Kylian Mbappe:

“He’s so quick and an out-and-out winger which you don’t see enough of nowadays. He’s got that Mbappe about him, where he’ll run, slow his man down, wanting the defender to stand still almost, then he’ll put the burners on."

Young surely will have taken great inspiration from watching Bogarde playing in the previous few games as a deputy for Cash, proving that the chances could be there, especially if injuries occur.

One player who Young might wish to follow is that of Jacob Ramsey, as the Villa midfielder was once in a similar position to the latest academy sensation and is now thriving under Emery.

Kadan Young could be the next Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey made his debut for Villa way back during the 2018/19 campaign, the season in which they secured promotion from the Championship back to the elite.

Since breaking through properly during the 2020/21 season, making 22 appearances in the Premier League, he has been a regular in the first-team squad.

Jacob Ramsey's Villa statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 21 1 2 2022/23 39 6 8 2021/22 35 6 1 2020/21 27 0 1 2019/20 1 0 0 2018/19 1 0 0 Via Transfermarkt

His positional versatility has seen him become a key part of the team under Emery, being able to operate in a multitude of positions in the midfield.

Injury issues hampered his progress last season, but upon returning to full fitness, Ramsey has since scored in the Champions League and started three league games under Emery in 2024/25.

His progress from academy star to first-team regular was signified even more during the summer transfer window, as Tottenham Hotspur were keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

Spurs were exploring a player plus cash deal for the talented Villa star, but it looks as though Emery has made the right decision by keeping him in the Midlands.

If he continues to perform well, there will be plenty of interest next summer, no doubt about that, but in Young, Emery could unearth his very next Ramsey.

Kadon Young's future at Aston Villa

Earlier this week, the club announced that Young had signed a new contract at Villa, keeping him there for the long term.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison praised the academy star for his progress, stating that the contract is a reward for all of his hard work recently.

"We are delighted Kadan has signed a new long-term contract," he said.

"Over the past couple of seasons, he has trained regularly with the first team and has also been involved in matchday squads. This is a well-deserved recognition for his development, which the first team have endorsed and supported.

"We will look forward to seeing Kadan develop over the coming seasons and hopefully develop into a first-team player for many years to come."

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

Could his debut come sooner rather than later, especially considering he has been in a few senior squads already this season?

Indeed, Young was named on the bench for the Champions League clash against Young Boys, just days after making the squad for the Premier League tie with Everton.

He wasn’t called upon in either game - nor in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers - but the confidence this must give the youngster will allow him to keep working hard in order to finally make the breakthrough.

With a League Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers taking place next week, could this be the perfect opportunity for the 18-year-old?

Rotation will be key for Emery, as the games are going to come thick and fast between now and Christmas. If Young gets an opportunity, he certainly has the skills in order to make a bright impression, no doubt about that.