After a good start to the 2024/25 campaign, Aston Villa are on a run of poor form. Unai Emery’s side have not won in their last four games, and have actually lost their last three in a row. That includes a humbling 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur away from home, in a game they were winning at half-time.

Despite this sticky patch, the Villans are not in a bad position as the busy Christmas period fast approaches. They are sixth in the Premier League, but level on points with fourth-place Chelsea. In the Champions League, Emery’s side sit eighth on nine points, just inside the automatic qualification spots.

However, there is no doubt they need to turn their form around, starting with a big trip to Anfield later today to face league leaders Liverpool. It is a game that Emery could shake things up, and perhaps start strikers Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins together.

Villa’s potential tactical tweak

It is not common to see Emery line up with both Duran and Watkins in the same starting lineup. The experienced England international tends to be first choice, with the young Columbian an option for the Villans boss to turn to off the bench.

However, given their poor run of form recently, it might be a good time for the Spaniard to switch it up and give the pair a start leading the line together. Incredibly, they have only played together 34 times, likely because Watkins is often replaced by Duran, and they have never combined for a goal.

Just because they are rarely on the pitch at the same time does not mean they don’t score in the same game. It has happened twice this season, and scored all three goals between them in an impressive 3-2 win against Everton, with Watkins scoring two and Duran a sublime winner.

However, their talent is undeniable. Watkins, in his role as first-choice number nine for the Villans, has performed well this term. He has five goals and three assists in 14 games, including seven goal involvements in just ten top-flight matches so far.

Likewise, 20-year-old Duran has worked hard despite so few minutes, as Emery looks to ease him into first-team football. He has played 16 times this term and has eight goals to his name, although that comes from just 580 minutes, the equivalent to just 6.4 full 90-minute games.

Should Emery decide to go down this route and start his deadly strike partnership at the same time, it would mean he has to drop another of his attackers.

Perhaps the prime candidate to drop out of the Villa starting lineup ahead of the crunch clash at Anfield is John McGinn. Initially, this may be an odd suggestion given the Scotsman is Villa’s captain and a brilliant utility player.

He has played 12 times this campaign, with a goal and assist to his name, both coming in the Champions League.

Sadly, however, the midfielder struggled in the Villans' last outing in the Champions League against Club Brugge. In that game, his side lost 1-0, with the home side scoring a penalty won in bizarre fashion after a mistake from Tyrone Mings.

It was a disappointing showing from the Villa skipper, whose Sofascore stats from the game show just how difficult of a game it was for him. He had just 30 touches in the midfield, losing the ball five times and winning just one from three attempted duels.

McGinn stats vs. Club Brugge Stat Number Touches 30 Pass accuracy 91% Passes completed 20/22 Number of times possession lost 5 Duels won 1/3 Big chances missed 1 Stats from Sofascore

After a poor performance, the Scotland international, who earns £120k-per-week, could be the man to make way against the Reds.

His exclusion for Duran would not unbalance the team much, because Morgan Rogers can drop back and take McGinn's role up instead.

It would be a bold move from Emery, but a tactical change like that could be just what Villa need to rejig their starting lineup as they look to get back to winning ways.