Aston Villa could be close to sealing their second signing of the January transfer window as they have submitted another bid for a talented Championship starlet…

Aston Villa’s search for new signings

Unai Emery secured his first deal of the winter window by sealing a move for defender Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade, yet he will remain with the club until joining up with Villa in the summer.

This means the Spaniard has not actually signed anyone as yet who will bolster his first-team squad between now and the end of the season.

This could change between now and Thursday, however, as David Ornstein has given an update on their chase for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers.

The journalist said: “Aston Villa submit improved third offer to Middlesbrough for Morgan Rogers.

“Latest proposal worth in region of £15m including add-ons. No agreement with #Boro so far but negotiations ongoing + #AVFC hopeful of closing deal early next week.”

Could the Midlands outfit finally get the player they have been chasing for the previous few weeks? It looks like a deal could go through before deadline day on Thursday.

Emery could certainly form a frightening duo with him and Moussa Diaby on either flank as they would help ease the pressure on Ollie Watkins for goals.

Related Latest Aston Villa transfer news: Emery wants £43m Williams Who are Villa eyeing in the January transfer window? Catch the latest news and rumours here...

Why Morgan Rogers could benefit Diaby

Diaby arrived for a club record fee of £51.9m last summer, yet he has not quite lived up to those high expectations yet.

The Frenchman has registered 11 goal contributions in 30 matches for the club, but once he really settles down, there is no doubt he could start replicating the form he displayed for Bayer Leverkusen over the previous few years.

His favoured position is on the right wing and with Rogers operating on the left flank for Boro on a regular basis, the duo could be devastating together.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals and grabbed nine assists in 33 matches this term, but it is not just his effectiveness in front of goal which would make him a good signing for Emery.

The youngster currently ranks second among the squad for big chances created (11), along with ranking fourth for key passes per game (1.4) and for successful dribbles per game (one), clearly indicating his desire to burst into the final third and create opportunities for his teammates. It's those attributes that could well be game-changing for both Diaby and Watkins in Villa's attack.

Rogers was previously dubbed “outstanding” by his former boss Michael Appleton during his loan spell at Lincoln City in 2021, and it is safe to say he has developed into a wonderful talent who could well be ready for the rigours of Premier League football.

While Rogers may not be a big name as such, the fact that he will only cost Villa £15m could prove to be a wise move by Emery as he keeps some funds for bigger signings in the summer.

The current Boro star could thrive in the top flight should he be given regular opportunities and a duo of him and Diaby on either wing may lead to the club ending their 28-year-trophy drought this term.