There have been some standout performers in the Premier League for Aston Villa this season. Unai Emery’s side have been slightly underwhelming, slipping to ninth in the top flight. With that being said, they have still had some players in fine form.

One of those has been Youri Tielemans, who has been a creative force. He has created seven big chances, the second most in the squad, and played 2.3 key passes per game, more than any other teammates, as per Sofascore. Ollie Watkins leads the way for goal involvements in the top flight for Villa, with seven.

However, there have been some poor performances too, with Leon Bailey someone who has disappointed.

Bailey’s stats this season

The Jamaican winger joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2021 for £25m. He has had a mixed time of things in a Claret and Blue shirt so far, with 20 goals and 23 assists coming in 121 appearances for the club.

Last term, the winger was fantastic. He was a crucial part of Emery’s squad and played a big role in their fourth-place finish in the Premier League, which saw them qualify for the Champions League. Bailey scored and assisted 28 times in 52 games in all competitions.

However, he has been disappointing so far this season. In 15 appearances across the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup, Bailey has just two assists to his name and is yet to find the back of the net.

There is also a clear drop-off in his underlying stats. As per Squawka, he is creating fewer chances, with 1.5 per game this term compared to 2.3 in 2023/24.

Bailey key PL stats compared Stat (per 90) 2023/24 2024/25 Shots on target 0.8 0.2 Goals 0.5 0 Assists 0.4 0.4 Chances created 2.3 1.5 Take-ons completed 2.5 1.3 Take-on success 53.27% 50% Stats from Squawka

It has perhaps been a surprise to see the Jamaica international put in such limp performances. His direct nature is normally tough to handle for opposing defenders, and he loves to take players on in one-vs-one situations.

After seven top-flight starts this term, it remains to be seen how long Emery persists with the Villans number 31 in the starting 11. His patience may well wear thin if Bailey does not improve his performances.

In fact, there is arguably the perfect replacement waiting in the wings at Villa Park, and the Spaniard could turn to him as early as this weekend against Crystal Palace.

The Villa star who could replace Bailey

The player in question here is young winger Jaden Philogene. After leaving the club in 2023 for Hull City, the Villans activated Philogene’s buyback clause and resigned him for a reported £18m in the 2024 window.

The England under-21 international was superb for the Tigers last term. He played 32 times for the Yorkshire club, scoring 12 goals and grabbing six assists. That included a stunning rabona against Rotherham United. He also showed his versatility, playing on both the left and right wing.

Since returning to Villa Park, it has not necessarily been a smooth ride for the young winger. The Villans academy graduate has yet to score or assist this term, and has played 401 minutes over ten games so far.

Although it has been a tough start to his second stint at Villa Park, time is on his side. At just 22 years of age, and with little experience in the top flight, it seems like he needs time to develop. Given he has started in both the Champions League and Premier League against Manchester United, he is clearly trusted by Emery.

A start against Palace could be the perfect game for Philogene to build up his confidence. The Eagles are struggling this season, currently sitting in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

It seems to be the ideal game where he can perhaps get himself a goal or assist and gain a real boost of confidence. The "electrifying" star, as football scout Antonio Mango described him, could bully a Palace defence who have conceded 15 goals this term.

It might well be a bold choice from Emery, but the young winger might be the perfect candidate to start against a team in poor form, as the Villans look to climb back up the table.