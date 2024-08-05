Aston Villa have ramped up their transfer business in recent weeks as Unai Emery and Monchi have managed to lure some top-class players to the Midlands this summer.

The likes of Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen will add some quality to the starting XI, whereas arrivals such as Ross Barkley and Cameron Archer will give some much-needed depth to certain areas.

To fund such purchases, the Spaniard has been forced to sell certain first-team players, with Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby moving on to pastures new.

It looks as though Diego Carlos could be next out of the club, as Fulham are keen on signing the Brazilian.

Aston Villa eyeing up Diego Carlos replacement

According to journalist Graeme Bailey over the weekend, Emery is keen on bringing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez to Villa this summer in a bid to improve his defensive options.

With Carlos potentially leaving, the Spaniard will only be able to call on Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings (once fit) as options at the heart of the defence, indicating a need to strengthen.

Alongside Villa, the likes of West Ham United, Brentford and Crystal Palace are all showing interest in the Englishman, suggesting Emery has plenty of competition for the £85k-per-week centre-back.

If Gomez were to join, he would be a perfect replacement for Carlos, especially given his wealth of experience in the Premier League.

How Joe Gomez compares to Carlos

The former Charlton Athletic starlet made a total of 51 appearances across all competitions during Jürgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

The German has clearly trusted the defender during his time in charge of the Reds, as Gomez played 217 games under the enigmatic manager, and he would be a worthy addition to the Villa squad.

Comparing Joe Gomez and Diego Carlos in the PL last season Metric Gomez Carlos Accurate passes per game 31 43.9 Total duels won per game 3.4 2 Assists 1 0 Possession lost per game 8.7 6.3 Tackles per game 1.5 1 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.5 Clean sheets 5 5

In the top flight last term, Gomez won 74% of his aerial duels per game while also losing possession just 8.7 times per match, showcasing his physical qualities.

It wasn’t just in the Premier League that the Englishman shone defensively either. When compared to positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, Gomez ranked in the top 6% for aerial duels won per 90 (1.83), along with ranking in the top 21% for interceptions per 90 (1.18).

In comparison, when compared with similar peers, Carlos ranked in the bottom 90% for both aerial duels and interceptions per 90, showcasing the difference in class between the two centre-backs.

Previously dubbed a “football nightmare” by journalist Uri Levy back in February 2023, Gomez’s performances improved tenfold during the 2023/24 campaign, and it saw him claim a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

While he may have failed to make an appearance in Germany for his country, it proved just how impressive a revival he had undergone to just get to that stage.

Emery would be signing a player who has played at the very highest level for one of the finest teams in England for the previous few years, giving him a major boost in that position in the process.