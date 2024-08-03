Aston Villa are preparing for their most important campaign for quite some time. If the 2023/24 season saw Unai Emery establish a team which could threaten the Premier League elite, then 2024/25 should see them become a regular member of the top six.

Of course, Champions League distractions, while a step into the unknown, could test Emery’s side, meaning some added depth is required during the transfer window.

With eight new signings so far, the Spaniard is working wonders, but another one or two players would be ideal. Could he target a fellow Premier League club for one of their prized assets, however?

Aston Villa showing interest in French striker

As reported by the Standard earlier this week, Villa have reportedly made contact with Crystal Palace over Jean-Philippe Matete in a bid to lure the Frenchman to the Midlands this summer.

Palace claim he isn’t for sale, but every man has their price and the striker could be available for around €30m (£25m) if a bid of this value was put in by Emery.

With the future of Jhon Duran still unclear amid interest from West Ham United, signing Mateta - who netted hat-trick against Villa on the final day of last season - could give Emery another excellent option up top.

Indeed, if the Spaniard deploys his 4-4-2 system like he did at times last term, Mateta could form a wonderful partnership with Ollie Watkins as a result.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s season in numbers

His first two full seasons for the Eagles weren’t exactly the most productive, as he scored just seven and two goals across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns respectively.

Last season saw an upturn in form, however, as the Frenchman went on an impressive run during the second half of the term.

Comparing Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ollie Watkins in the PL during 2023/24 Metric Mateta Watkins Goals 16 19 Assists 5 13 Shots on target per game 0.8 1.3 Goal conversion percentage 35% 18% Big chances created 5 11 Key passes per game 0.9 1.2 Successful dribbles per game 0.7 0.7 Stats via Sofascore

Across 39 games in all competitions, he scored 19 goals, which included nine in his final six Premier League matches, ending the year on a high.

He was hailed as “extraordinary” by journalist Rory Smith following the appointment of Oliver Glasner and his talents would allow him to slot in well alongside Watkins.

The Englishman enjoyed the finest season of his career under Emery during 2023/24, scoring 27 goals while also chipping in with 13 assists, meaning he loves creating chances for others.

Matete registered five assists last term, while also creating five big chances and averaging 0.9 key passes per game, showing that he is more than just a clinical finisher.

Often, Moussa Diaby would operate alongside Watkins up front last term, but the Frenchman was a natural winger, meaning the partnership wasn’t as productive as Emery had hoped for.

By signing Mateta, Villa would be landing a player who has impressed in the Premier League, meaning no settling in period is required. If he hits the ground running, his goals would also take the pressure off of Watkins to perform.

Deploying a duo who netted 46 goals between them last season could see opposition defences terrorised in the top flight and in the Champions League.

For £25m, the move could soon turn into a wonderful bargain, no doubt about it.