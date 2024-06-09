Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will need to be smart this summer when it comes to new signings.

With Champions League football secured, the Spaniard must simultaneously ship out the deadwood in order to raise funds while bringing a few more high-quality players to his squad.

Could he be tempted to add some depth to his first team by pursuing a move for a current Premier League gem?

Aston Villa transfer news

According to a report from Globo Esporte earlier this week, Villa have expressed an interest in making a swoop for Fulham star Andreas Pereira, as Emery looks to bring some new talent to Villa Park.

The £50k-per-week Brazilian is also attracting interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, yet surely the incentive of playing in the Champions League will give Villa a major advantage in the chase for the player.

The report further states that a stay in London is unlikely, despite having two years left on his current contract at Craven Cottage, which will put Emery on red alert as he aims to bring him north - with the Cottagers said to be looking for around £30m-£35m if they are to sell this summer.

Andreas Pereira's career statistics Club Games Goals Fulham 82 8 Manchester United 75 4 Flamengo 53 8 Granada 37 5 Valencia 33 1 Lazio 29 1 Via Transfermarkt

Not only would Villa be signing a player at the peak of their powers, but Emery could sign someone who shares similar attributes to that of Martin Odegaard.

What Andreas Pereira could offer Aston Villa

The former Manchester United sensation has enjoyed a wonderful two-year spell at Fulham since joining from the Red Devils back in 2022, following loan spells at the likes of Flamengo and Lazio.

He has played 82 matches for the Cottagers, scoring eight goals while grabbing 15 assists in the process, demonstrating his talents in the final third.

His displays have led Fulham to 13th and tenth place finishes since making the switch to Craven Cottage, as the club have firmly established themselves in the top flight and a move to Villa wouldn’t faze him whatsoever.

According to FBref, Odegaard is the tenth-most comparable player to Pereira in Europe’s top five leagues.

Considering how vital the Norwegian has been to Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta in the previous few years, it certainly isn’t the worst comparison to have - the playmaker having ended 2023/24 with 22 goals and assists to his name in all competitions.

Indeed, the duo registered similar statistics last season with regard to assists (seven vs ten), shots on target per 90 (1.79 vs 2.18), shot-creating actions per 90 (4.72 vs 6.41) and successful take-on percentage (46.3% vs 45.7%), showing that the two attacking midfielders both love to take on opposition defenders while they always love having attempts on goal.

Much will depend on how much Emery has to spend this summer, but a swoop for Pereira could add something extra to his attacking options, no doubt about it.

Sam Tabuteau hailed the Brazilian as being “a vital creative outlet” for Marco Silva during his spell in London, and it looks as though he is going from strength to strength - with Silva himself labelling the midfielder "outstanding" for his displays in recent times.

Plenty of experience in the Premier League combined with a wonderful attacking ability suggests a move for the 28-year-old is certainly a no-brainer for Emery during the summer transfer window.

The next few weeks could be very exciting indeed.