The January transfer window opened at the start of last week and Aston Villa have been linked with a swoop to sign an exciting young winger.

AstonVillaNews have dropped a report that states that the club are eyeing up a deal to sign Copenhagen forward Roony Bardghji before the end of the month.

The outlet claims that the Villans are in the hunt to land his signature and have sent scouts to watch him in action throughout the season already.

This comes after HITC reported earlier in the week that Villa, Brentford, and Newcastle United were among the clubs who had been spoken to about his availability, with the Danish side looking for a fee within the region of £20m.

Unai Emery could now land another exciting partner for Ollie Watkins at the top end of the pitch by bringing the talented 18-year-old whiz to Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins' season in numbers

The England international has been in sublime form in the Premier League this season as both a scorer and a creator of goals for the team.

He has plundered nine top-flight goals in 20 appearances so far this term and is currently on at least three more than any of his teammates, with Douglas Luiz's return of six in second.

The 28-year-old marksman has also provided his fellow attackers with an eye-catching eight assists, which is also at least three more than any other player in the squad - ahead of Leon Bailey's five.

These statistics show that Watkins has the quality to score and assist goals at an impressive rate, and he could be a brilliant partner for Bardghji by being able to provide the young gem with the opportunities the £20m whiz needs in front of goal.

The statistics that show why Roony Bardghji is an exciting talent

Emery could land another exciting partner for his centre-forward by signing the Copenhagen star, who has been in impressive form so far this season.

The 18-year-old wizard, who was once hailed as a "magician" and an "outstanding" talent by scout Jacek Kulig, has caught the eye in the Superliga with seven goals and two 'big chances' created in 14 starts.

Meanwhile, Watkins - as aforementioned - is the only Villa player with more than six league goals this term, which suggests that Bardghji has the potential to be a fantastic goalscoring option for the club if he can translate his form over to English football.

23/24 Champions League Roony Bardghji (via Sofascore) Appearances Three Starts One Goals One Dribbles completed Five Dribble success rate 100% Pass accuracy 88%

As you can see in the table above, the teenage maestro has also showcased his quality on the biggest stage in the Champions League and scored against a Premier League side - Manchester United.

At the age of 18, the Villa target has plenty of time on his side to develop and improve over the years to come and could arrive as a player who could make a long-term impact for Emery, rather than a signing to hit the ground running.

If Bardghji could replicate, and even build on, his current form for Copenhagen then he could be a lethal partner for Watkins, who has the ability to create for the winger whilst also being able to score from the Swedish gem's creativity.