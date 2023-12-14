Aston Villa travel to Bosnia to face Zrinjski in their final Europa Conference League clash this evening and a point will guarantee them top spot in the group.

Following two wonderful Premier League wins over Manchester City and Arsenal recently, Villa are certainly in contention for a top four spot and a Champions League berth.

Unai Emery may make a few changes to his starting XI against the Bosnian outfit this evening, resting some players in order to keep them fresh for the league clash against Brentford this weekend.

Leon Bailey could be one who gets benched, especially as he was substituted against the Gunners with what looked like an injury at the time.

Leon Bailey injury news

The winger was replaced after the first half during the victory over the North Londoners and many supporters were fearing for the worst.

Emery provided an update during his post-match press conference, however, saying: “He was tired, completely tired!”

“Hopefully he’s not injured but I don’t know exactly.”

The former Bayer Leverkusen starlet has enjoyed a wonderful start to the season for the Midlands side, registering 15 goal contributions – eight goals and seven assists – across 22 matches and this form has helped the club reach the heady heights of the top four in the league table.

These statistics show that he has made a significant impact at the top end of the pitch as the ex-Bundesliga ace has contributed with goals and assists on a regular basis.

The impressive Spaniard may choose to rest the 26-year-old whiz for the European clash this evening, however, and this will open the door for Moussa Diaby to make his long-awaited return to the starting XI.

Moussa Diaby’s season in numbers

The talented Frenchman has had to resort to appearances from the bench during the previous three Premier League matches, and it is time he was back in the starting XI.

The 5 foot 7 maestro was dubbed as a “joy to watch” by writer Jack Grimse last month following some spellbinding performances and there is no doubt he could unlock the Zrinjski defence.

Diaby ranks fourth across the Villa squad for goals and assists (seven) in the top flight this season, while also ranking second for shots on target per game (0.7), first for big chances created (seven), and second for key passes per game (1.6), clearly indicating how important he has been to the team with his impressive creativity.

Across four European matches so far this season, the winger has scored only once, yet he could certainly add to this tally tonight if unleashed in the starting XI.

It may not be a must-win tie, but the former Arsenal boss won't be taking Zrinsjki lightly, especially as Villa only managed to sneak a 1-0 win back in October.

A hectic spell is fast approaching which will see Emery’s men taking on Brentford, Sheffield United, Manchester United, and Burnley before the end of 2023.

The club should look to target 12 points from 12 during these matches and if they remain injury free along with continuing their wonderful performances of late, they could enter 2024 as title contenders.

While Bailey may have avoided injury against the Gunners, Diaby should be given the nod tonight and a goal or two could see his confidence restored whilst also providing the Jamaica international with a rest.