Aston Villa have yet to sign a player during the current January transfer window that will bolster their squad during the second half of the season.

A deal was struck to sign talented young defender Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade, yet he will remain with his current club until the summer.

The window closes next Thursday and this means Unai Emery does not have long to add to his senior squad.

The Midlands side have a wonderful opportunity to end a near three-decade wait for a major trophy in the coming months and this could spur on the Spaniard to bring in some added quality.

With this in mind, it appears as though Villa are seeking reinforcements in the heart of their midfield, with the latest rumour linking the club to a talented young midfielder…

Aston Villa’s search for new signings

According to news outlet HLN (via Sport Witness), Villa have joined the race for promising starlet, Mandela Keita and are believed to be 'pushing' to sign the 21-year-old - who is said to be in high demand this month.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp from fellow Belgian side OH Leuven and this means he will not be allowed to play for another club until next season.

He could be available for as little as €20m (£17m) and this could appeal to Emery as he looks to add some future talent to his squad.

A fee of under £20m for a player who has already made his international debut for Belgium could turn into a shrewd investment for the future and this is something which the 52-year-old coach will be enticed by.

Another reason why a move for Keita could be worthwhile is he may be an ideal long-term replacement for Douglas Luiz, who has been attracting plenty of attention due to his wonderful performances this season for Villa.

Douglas Luiz is a wanted player

The Brazilian has been with Villa since 2019, making 181 appearances across all competitions, but since Emery arrived in October 2022, the midfielder has taken his game to new levels.

Last season, Luiz registered 12 goal contributions – six goals and six assists – in the Premier League as he gave Emery an attacking option from the centre of the midfield, but he is on course to surpass those tallies this term.

So far during 2023/24, the former Manchester City gem has scored six goals and chipped in with three assists in the top flight and plenty of clubs are taking note of his excellent form.

Prior to the January transfer window, Emery valued Luiz at £100m and was adamant that any bids this month would be rejected for one of his star players.

Arsenal have shown the most interest in the midfielder as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his squad, although he may have to wait until the summer to bring his man to London.

Although the project under Emery is hitting new heights, could Luiz be tempted to join a club such as the Gunners in the future?

If this does occur, making a move for Keita would be logical, as he could slot into the vacant role left by the Brazilian and work his way towards becoming a key player for the Midlands club.

The stats that show why Mandela Keita would be a good signing for Aston Villa

The youngster has already made 79 senior appearances since making his first team debut during the 2020/21 season and this experience in the Belgian top flight has given him a solid base to work from if he makes the move to a better league.

He does not offer the same attacking threat as Luiz, scoring just one goal and providing four assists during the first few years of his career, but it is his defensive and passing ability which could endear him most to the Villa faithful.

Indeed, when compared to positional peers across similar leagues, Keita currently ranks in the top 4% for pass completion percentage per 90 (89.5%) along with ranking in the top 6% for interceptions per 90 (1.87) and this clearly suggests that he dictates proceedings from the middle of the pitch while he is able to win the ball back often.

His performances this season led to his call-up to represent Belgium in their clash against Austria in October, and he came on for the final three minutes of the tie.

With Euro 2024 fast approaching, if he continues his current form, there may be a chance for him to force his way into the squad for the tournament.

Aston Villa's ten previous January signings Year Kosta Nedeljkovic 2024 Jhon Duran 2023 Alex Moreno 2023 Lucas Digne 2022 Calum Chambers 2022 Robin Olsen 2022 Philippe Coutinho 2022 Morgan Sanson 2021 Ally Samatta 2020 Lovre Kalinic 2019 Via Transfermarkt

His call-up led U23 scout Antonio Mango to praise the midfielder, saying: “Mandela Keita (21) is someone I’ve been talking up for a while now, yesterday he make his senior international debut for Belgium.

“Absolutely incredible to see him getting an opportunity. Exceptional Talent.”

The 21-year-old currently ranks seventh in the Antwerp squad for accurate passes per game (43.9), while also ranking fourth for successful dribbles per game (0.9), fifth for tackles per game (1.5) and second for interceptions per game (1.2) as he has emerged as one of their most reliable players, certainly with regard to passing and defensive metrics.

There appears to be no ceiling to his talents, and he has even shone in the Champions League, ranking in the top three among the squad for accurate passes, successful dribbles, and tackles per game, indicating that he is not fazed by playing in Europe’s premier club competition.

Related Aston Villa could sign their answer to Bellingham with late move Aston Villa could land their own version of Jude Bellingham with a move for one of his former teammates

Emery has made a few excellent signings for Villa since taking charge in 2022, most notably Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, and these players will form the backbone of the club over the next few years.

Of course, some of his squad may express a desire to leave and this could see Luiz departing in the coming months.

Keita would be a more than capable replacement for the Brazilian and, while he does not burst forward or chip in with plenty of goal contributions, his ability to dictate the play and provide a solid defensive unit in the engine room could see him thrive in the Premier League.