Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Manchester City will have given Unai Emery plenty of confidence heading into the festive season, but the Spaniard won't want his team resting on their laurels.

They face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Boxing Day afternoon, and it will be another tough challenge.

The Magpies have won their previous three games in all competitions, scoring 11 times in the process while conceding just once.

Emery will have to be wary of Alexander Isak, who impressed against Ipswich Town last weekend…

Why Aston Villa need to stop Alexander Isak

The Swedish striker enjoyed himself against the Tractor Boys, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to take his tally to 11 goals for the season.

This was the fourth Premier League game in a row he had found the back of the net and Emery will be hoping his defence can keep the former Real Sociedad striker quiet at St James’ Park this afternoon.

When compared to his positional peers in the top flight this term, Isak ranks in the top 2% for shot-creating actions (3.6), the top 2% for successful take-ons (1.43) and in the top 10% for non-penalty goals (0.75) per 90.

If given time and space, Isak will punish Villa today, no doubt about it. With confidence flowing among the team, however, can Emery unleash his very own version of the Newcastle striker?

Aston Villa's very own Alexander Isak

Ollie Watkins will be desperate to add to his goal tally in the Northeast today and just as Isak is Newcastle’s talisman, Watkins has proven to be the main threat in front of goal for Villa in recent seasons.

Since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, the Englishman has netted 34 goals in all competitions along with providing 18 assists in the process.

Isak vs Watkins in the Premier League this season Metric Isak Watkins Goals 10 7 Assists 4 3 Total shots per game 3.1 2.6 Big chances created 7 3 Key passes per game 1.6 0.7 Total duels won per game 2.8 2.9

Hailed as a “nightmare” to play against by English defender Conor Coady, Watkins has the potential to cause plenty of chaos to the Newcastle defence this afternoon. That’s a certainty.

Aside from his goal contributions, the centre-forward has created three big chances, averages 0.7 key passes and averages 2.6 shots per game in the top flight.

When compared to his peers in the Premier League this season, Watkins not only ranks in the top 2% for touches in the opposition penalty area (6.97) per 90, but he also ranks in the top 13% for total shots (3.4) and assists (0.24) per 90 in the top flight.

These statistics prove that he is among the finest strikers in the league by these metrics, which will certainly have Eddie Howe worried.

Jhon Duran has certainly stolen some of the limelight of late, but if Watkins is unleashed in the starting XI today, then he could make the supporters forget all about the Colombian’s exploits of late.

Another win would allow Villa to continue their ascent up the Premier League table towards the coveted Champions League spot.

The Toon will be tough to stop, especially Isak, but in Watkins, Emery has his own version of the Swedish sensation.