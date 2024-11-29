Going against his sporting director, Unai Emery reportedly doesn't want Aston Villa to sign one particular £42m midfielder when 2025 arrives, despite Monchi's recent verdict.

Aston Villa transfer news

It's a rare day when Aston Villa get it wrong in the transfer market these days and the summer transfer window proved to be yet another successful period on that front, with the likes of Amadou Onana quickly establishing themselves in the Midlands. That's not to say it's been a season full of success, however, given that the Villans currently find themselves on a run of seven games without victory in all competitions after being controversially denied late on against Juventus in midweek.

On such a run, January reinforcements could be on the cards if those at Villa Park want to make it back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League. With that said, however, it doesn't look as though that will include the return of one particular midfielder.

According to reports in Spain, Emery doesn't want to re-sign Douglas Luiz for Aston Villa in 2025 in a deal that could have been worth a reported £42m. The Brazilian has struggled since swapping Villa for Juventus and already looks to be heading for the exit door following reports that chiefs at the Italian giants are looking to raise funds through his departure.

Amid such speculation, Villa sporting director Monchi admitted that he would be open to re-signing Luiz, recently telling reporters as relayed by Goal: "He’s a playmaker. Every ball that comes out of his feet makes sense. After his farewell we invested well, but I would always take Douglas back, for any club. He’s very strong.

"He’s playing less than we would have expected, but we’re talking about a very strong player. Some players make their mark straight away, others need time. You need patience, but Douglas’ qualities are beyond discussion. Last year he played 90 per cent of our games and was decisive."

"Strong" Luiz should regret Aston Villa exit

Starting none of Juventus' five Champions League games and just twice in the Serie A so far this season, to say that Luiz may regret his Juventus move would be an understatement. It doesn't look as though Emery's going to come swooping in to rescue his former star anytime soon either, despite Monchi's recent admission. Instead, Luiz may be forced to seek minutes elsewhere.

In truth, the midfielder's departure came at a strange time. Villa had taken their first major step in Emery's project, qualifying for the Champions League and competing among the Premier League's best. Villa Park was the place to be and Emery's project remains one of the most exciting to join. Yet, as soon as the Midlands club reached their peak under the Spaniard, Luiz made a move that he's surely regretted ever since.