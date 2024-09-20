Aston Villa head into their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a confident mood following a midweek victory against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League.

It was Villa’s first foray into Europe’s elite club competition since 1983, when they were defeated by Juventus, and it will give the Midlands side a boost heading into the league clash.

Unai Emery may make a few changes to his starting XI as the fixtures come thick and fast. Indeed, they will face an EFL Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers just three days after playing Wolves.

The price of success certainly means more games, which is something Emery will have to adapt to this term.

The Old Gold have suffered defeats in three of their four league matches so far this season and the Spaniard will be hoping to inflict loss number four, giving his team another three points in the process.

With that in mind, here's a look at the starting XI that Emery could unleash on Saturday afternoon, with two potential tweaks from the side that won in midweek.

1 GK – Emiliano Martínez

The Argentinian will keep his place between the posts following another solid display, keeping a clean sheet against the Swiss champions in midweek.

Surprisingly, this was his first clean sheet of the new season, as the goalkeeper had shipped six goals in his opening four league matches for Villa.

As long as the club are outscoring their opponents, this surely won't bother Emery too much, but if Martinez can prevent any goals from going in tomorrow, it will aid Villa’s task of securing three points.

2 RB – Lamare Bogarde

With Matty Cash still out injured, Bogarde will continue to deputise at right-back for the next few matches.

The Dutchman has already made three appearances this season, starting in the wins over Leicester City, Everton and Young Boys, and he will be hoping to make it four in a row against the Old Gold.

3 CB – Ezri Konsa

The centre-back has been impressive in recent months, even being called up to the England squad for Euro 2024 by Gareth Southgate.

The defender has played every minute of Villa’s five games so far, forming a solid partnership with Pau Torres in the process.

He lost possession just five times against the Swiss side while making three clearances, while no one dribbled past him during the clash.

4 CB – Pau Torres

The Spaniard was equally impressive during the Champions League win. He won two of his three aerial duels, succeeded with 88% of his passes and made five clearances during the game.

Alongside Konsa, the former Villarreal defender has been in sublime form, despite conceding a goal in every Premier League game so far this term.

Will the clash against the Molineux side see their first clean sheet? Only time will tell.

5 LB – Ian Maatsen

Lucas Digne played the full 90 minutes against Young Boys in midweek, which could suggest Emery is ready to make a change.

This could see Maatsen come into the starting XI for the first time this term. The Dutchman has played a part in every game, but only from the bench.

The £35m arrival from Chelsea could certainly make a difference at left-back against the Old Gold on Saturday, no doubt about that.

6 RM – John McGinn

The captain starred in the Champions League, playing on the right win in Emery’s 4-2-3-1 system. Against Wolves, this could change to a tighter 4-4-1-1 system, which will see McGinn operate on the right of a four-man midfield.

The Scot grabbed an assist against Young Boys, while succeeding with 50% of his dribble attempts.

7 CM – Amadou Onana

The Belgian couldn’t have asked for a much better start since arriving from Everton in the summer transfer window.

Across five games, Onana has scored three goals, which is a greater goal tally than his entire 2023/24 season for the Toffees.

It appears as though Emery has given the Belgian gem a more creative role in the heart of the midfield, and it looks as though this tactical tweak to his game is working wonders.

8 CM – Youri Tielemans

Alongside Onana, Tielemans is forming a wonderful partnership which has reaped the rewards so far for Villa.

Douglas Luiz departed in the summer, leading to questions over who would fill the void left by the Brazilian.

Tielemans has certainly answered those questions and is now firmly established in Emery’s starting XI, that’s for sure.

9 LM – Jacob Ramsey

Following an injury-disrupted season in 2023/24, Ramsey has been excellent during the early weeks of the new season.

Not only has he played in all of the five matches so far, but the Englishman has scored and grabbed an assist during those games. Against Wolves, he will operate on the left-hand side of the midfield, linking up with Morgan Rogers in the attacking midfield role.

10 AM – Morgan Rogers

Rogers has made the transition from the Championship to the Premier League and Champions League with ease. This season, the youngster has been shown plenty of faith by his manager, starting all five games for Villa.

While he has yet to score or assist, it won't be long before he registers a goal contribution. Wolves have conceded 14 goals this term. Could this be the game where he breaks his goalless drought?

11 ST – Jhon Duran

Emery will know that rotation is going to be key this season as the club fight on both European and domestic fronts.

Despite Ollie Watkins scoring his first two goals of the campaign against Everton, Watkins could well be rested against the Old Gold on Saturday, giving Jhon Duran a chance in the starting XI.

The Colombian has certainly staked his claim for a spot in the starting lineup, scoring three league goals from just four substitute appearances.

Duran certainly deserves his chance. Could he add to his impressive tally with another goal or two against Gary O’Neil’s men?

Aston Villa’s predicted XI vs Wolves in full – GK – Martinez; RB – Bogarde, CB – Konsa, CB – Torres, LB – Maatsen; RM – McGinn, CM – Onana, CM – Tielemans, LM – Ramsey; AM – Rogers; ST - Watkins