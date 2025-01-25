Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has personally earmarked a highly-rated forward as one of his top targets for the end of the January window, with NSWE responding by planning a late move for him.

Aston Villa open to making another January signing

Speaking ahead of Villa's clash against West Ham United on Sunday, Emery hinted at the possibility of his side making another January addition, especially considering Diego Carlos has now sealed a move to Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbache.

Villa have already signed Donyell Malen in a £21 million deal from Borussia Dortmund, with Andres Garcia soon following the Netherlands international after putting pen to paper on a switch to the Midlands from Levante.

However, Carlos' departure, alongside any other potential outgoings, could force Villa back into the January market - confirmed Emery on Friday.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League fixtures Date West Ham United (home) January 26 Wolves (away) February 1 Ipswich Town (home) February 15 Chelsea (home) February 22 Crystal Palace (away) February 25

"We are open to trying to improve the squad until the last moment, and as well, we are open in case someone is leaving," said Emery.

"Of course, Diego Carlos left in the last week, and we have to replace him, and of course we are as well focusing on which players could be potential players to replace Diego Carlos.”

Some reports suggest that Villa are poised to submit a second January bid for Sevilla defender Loic Bade, following claims that they had a previous offer rejected and have been in talks throughout January.

However, Emery's side are not just eyeing up new additions to their backline, as it is believed by some that another new forward accompanying Malen through the door is entirely possible as well.

Besiktas starlet Semih Kilicsoy could be that man, with the versatile 19-year-old attacker standing out as one of the Süper Lig's brightest young talents over the last two campaigns.

The teenager can play out wide and up front as a natural striker, which may come as attractive for Emery. Kilicsoy's form at Besiktas even prompted a call-up to Turkey's national team squad for Euro 2024, where he briefly featured in their quarter-final against the Netherlands.

Aston Villa plan late move for Semih Kilicsoy after Unai Emery call

As per Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Villa are planning a late January move for Kilicsoy, coming after Emery personally identified the Turk as a top transfer target over the coming days.

He's scored two goals and assisted six others in all competitions so far this campaign, but while these numbers aren't exactly mind-blowing, Kilicsoy has been called one of Turkey's most exciting ones to watch in recent years.

“I want to say that he will play for Beşiktaş for many years, but I don’t think we can keep him," admitted Besiktas chief Feyyaz Uçar in an interview with Fanatik. "He is one of the most talented Turkish players in recent years,"

Tottenham were linked with a swoop for Kilicsoy after scouting him last year, as were other Premier League sides, so a move to England could be on the cards for him if Villa up the ante. However, it has also been reported that he could cost up to £25 million.