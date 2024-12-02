As Aston Villa look to qualify for the Champions League in back-to-back seasons, Unai Emery could reportedly use a key relationship to sign a La Liga midfielder worth £25m in 2025.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans did well in the summer transfer window after losing Douglas Luiz and using those funds to welcome the likes of Amadou Onana, but even they've struggled to balance Premier League and Champions League football, much like Newcastle United did in the previous campaign. In the middle of a difficult run of form, Emery's side saw their misery compiled in midweek when VAR stood in the way of victory over Juventus before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

When the January transfer window arrives, the addition of further depth could be the key to a return to the European places, with the likes of Malik Tillman already receiving links to Villa Park alongside one other midfielder.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Emery could now use his relationship with Osasuna's sporting director to sign Aimar Oroz for Aston Villa in 2025. The attacking midfielder reportedly has a release clause worth just €30m (£25m) and remains a key man for the La Liga side.

Osasuna chief Braulio Vazquez recently spoke about his relationship with Emery and potential interest in his players, saying via Estadio Deportivo: "He is showing a great level and it is normal that people talk about him. I talk to Unai Emery every two weeks about Boyomo and Aimar. We are very close friends and if there was anything I would know."

"Intelligent" Oroz could become bargain buy

Still just 23 years old, Oroz has become a key man at Osasuna, starting in all 14 La Liga games to attract the attention of those at Villa Park. An attacking midfielder by trade, the young Spaniard can also play on the left-hand side and in a deeper midfield role. If Emery is looking to add depth through versatility to his side, then Oroz could certainly be an option.

The Osasuna star has earned plenty of praise in the last couple of years, as he's established himself, including from U23 scout Antonio Mango who dubbed the midfielder "intelligent".

Given that Oroz's release clause sits at just £25m too, Aston Villa could quickly land quite the bargain if all went to plan. With a wealth of options at the heart of his midfield, Emery could quickly get his project back on track in the Midlands following a difficult run.