Aston Villa’s 5-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season shouldn’t detract from just how good a campaign they have enjoyed.

A run to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League gave Unai Emery a chance to end a near three-decade wait for a major trophy, but it was their fourth-place finish in the top flight that turned plenty of heads.

Qualifying for the land of milk and honey should give the Spaniard plenty of incentive to strengthen his squad for the challenges that lie ahead next term.

He will have to move on a few players too, however, as there are a few in the squad who aren’t good enough to make the step up. Calum Chambers is one of the names that should be sold this summer.

Calum Chambers’ game in numbers vs Crystal Palace

The defender made his first Premier League start of the season against the Eagles on Sunday as Emery deployed him in an unfamiliar role at the heart of the midfield alongside Douglas Luiz.

Calum Chambers' stats at Aston Villa Season Games Minutes 2023/24 8 326 2022/23 17 611 2021/22 11 830 Via Transfermarkt

Chambers had played a total of 258 minutes during the entire campaign prior to the game, and his rustiness was evident in his 68 minutes on the pitch.

He did seem keen to get involved, taking 56 touches while completing 45 of his 49 passes, yet the Englishman won just 50% of his ground duels along with losing possession five times and committing two fouls against Palace.

John Townley of the Birmingham Mail gave the player a match rating of just 4/10 for his lacklustre display, while claiming that it might have been ‘Chambers’ final appearance for Villa’ as the summer transfer window is fast approaching.

What the future holds for Calum Chambers

West Bromwich Albion were reportedly showing interest in Chambers during the January transfer window, yet no move ever materialised, and he remained at Villa Park until the end of the season at least.

If interest from the Championship continues into this summer, there is no doubt Emery will be cashing in on the defender, especially if he aims to bolster his squad.

Chambers has made only eight appearances for the Midlands side this season, including just five in the Premier League, and it appears he won't be in the Spaniard’s future plans for 2024/25,

Playing in the Champions League will force Emery into being smart regarding his transfer business, recruiting wisely without overspending.

This could see several of the first team leave during the summer and Chambers will be one of the first names to depart.

He is currently taking home £50k-per-week, money which could be utilised in other areas, no doubt about that.

The former Arsenal man has one year remaining on his contract, which indicates that this summer is the last real chance for Emery to secure a decent transfer fee for him.

It may not be much, but every penny will count in what could be Villa’s most important summer for years.