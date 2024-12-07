Aston Villa finally returned to winning ways during midweek, securing a vital 3-1 victory over Brentford at Villa Park in the Premier League.

Before that, the last time Unai Emery tasted victory was in October with a win over Bologna in the Champions League. Could these three points spark a positive run of form over the Christmas period?

The Spaniard will certainly hope so, and the games come thick and fast. Indeed, this afternoon, the Midlands side face Southampton as they aim to secure yet another three points in the top flight.

Emery could make a few changes to his starting XI after the Brentford tie, with one player perhaps not performing at his best…

John McGinn’s game in numbers vs Brentford

John McGinn started the game in an attacking midfield role as Morgan Rogers was utilised on the left wing against the Bees.

Rogers produced a wonderful display out wide, scoring once along with making three key passes, succeeding with two dribbles and registering three shots.

McGinn, however, failed to influence the game from his more advanced position. The captain only completed 13 passes during his time on the pitch, while failing with his only dribble, registering one shot off target, making one key pass and winning just two total duels during the match.

Hardly a positive display when the club needed it most, but thanks to Rogers and Ollie Watkins, Villa still grabbed all three points.

Key statistics - Aston Villa vs Brentford Stat Highest Ranked Ground duels won Mikkel Damsgaard (11) Accurate passes Nathan Collins (46) Key passes Lucas Digne (4) Tackles Mikkel Damsgaard (8) Shots on target Ollie Watkins (4) Via Sofascore

Journalist John Townley even gave the Scotsman a match rating of just 6/10 for his display, which was the lowest out of the entire starting XI.

Perhaps a spot on the bench is required this weekend. The question is, who could replace him on the side against the Saints?

The Aston Villa star who could replace McGinn

Last season, Emery enjoyed some success with a 4-4-2 system, partnering Watkins with Moussa Diaby up top to good effect.

Could he do something similar this weekend, but instead of Diaby, give Jhon Duran a rare Premier League start?

The striker has four goals in the top flight this term, but hasn’t started a single match for the club in the competition, showing his importance from the bench.

Unleashing both strikers against the South coast side would signal a statement of intent by Emery and this could power his team to all three points.

Hailed as “special” by Emery last term, the young Colombian is a wonderful player to call upon. Could he produce the goods this weekend by slotting in alongside Watkins?

If the Spaniard doesn’t want to change his formation, he could give Emiliano Buendia another chance in the number ten role, keeping Rogers out on the flank.

The former Norwich star is starting to return to full fitness after missing the whole of last season due to a serious injury. He has even scored once in the EFL Cup and could be an ideal option to start against Southampton.

There are plenty of options for Emery, but McGinn should miss out due to his poor display on Wednesday evening.