Aston Villa lost their third Premier League game in their last six, losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest despite taking a one-goal lead in the 63rd minute through Jhon Duran.

Unai Emery's side held 50% of the ball, taking just eight shots in the game, and only generating 0.43 xG, compared to the 1.78 xG of Forest.

Emery's side now sit sixth in the Premier League, winning seven, drawing four and losing five of their opening 16 games. The Villans have accrued 25 points, leaving them now three points off the Champions League qualification spots.

Despite the heroics of Emiliano Martínez, Villa failed to hold on, with Forest scoring two goals late on to steal all three points, winning 2-1. Two performers in particular disappointed on the day, one of whom has been in excellent form so far this campaign.

Morgan Rogers' performance vs Nottingham Forest

Morgan Rogers has been one of Emery's best performers this season, offering considerable creation and threat in central zones. The 22-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals, providing three assists, and totalling 1,832 minutes played.

However, against Forest, the English attacker couldn't quite get things going. Despite having a strong penalty claim, Rogers lost possession 16 times, only completed two of his six dribble attempts, had his only shot of the game blocked, all while losing ten of his 16 ground duels.

Yet the 22-year-old wasn't Villa's worst player. In fact, one of their more experienced stars let the side down, making a huge mistake towards the back end of the game, his error leading to a goal, and overall putting in a performance which wasn't of the standard required.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Matty Cash's performance in numbers vs Nottingham Forest

Former Forest man Matty Cash was awarded a 5/10 match rating by Express and Star, with his part in the hosts' second goal being heavily criticised. The 27-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Villans in all competitions this season, scoring one goal, contributing to two clean sheets and totalling 904 minutes.

The Poland international was deployed as a right-winger against Forest, with the dual responsibility of holding width further forwards, but also tracking back to support Ezri Konsa at right-back, and double up on Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left wing for Forest.

Matty Cash vs Forest performance Stat Cash Minutes 90 Touches 45 Accurate Passes 19/27 Key Passes 1 Crosses 0/2 Successful Dribble Attempts 1/3 Ground Duels Won 4/8 Aerial Duels Won 3/4 Possession Lost 14 Errors Leading to a Goal 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

Alongside the error leading to a goal, Cash also lost possession 14 times in the game, did not complete a successful cross despite finding himself in some good wide areas to deliver, completed just one of his three dribble attempts and had a 70% pass completion.

Of course, being a natural right-back, Cash does bring extra defensive stability when doubling up in those wide zones. However, his mistakes in possession can cost the side, giving up extra possessions to the opposition, and putting Emery's side under pressure.

The manager will have to change things when Villa face Manchester City next week, and someone like Cash after his error-prone performance could be dropped in order to stabilise things against last season's Premier League champions.