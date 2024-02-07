Aston Villa secured their fifth Premier League away win of the season on Saturday as they destroyed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

It was a near-perfect performance by the Villans, but Unai Emery will be slightly frustrated that his side wasn't more ruthless in the second half, despite the eventual 5-0 scoreline.

As such, even though it was a dominant showing, the former Arsenal boss should look to freshen up his team on Wednesday when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Youri Tielemans could drop to the bench

Youri Tielemans joined Villa on a free transfer in the summer from Leicester City, in what was an excellent piece of business. Since his move, the 26-year-old has played 28 games for his new club, but he's only made six starts in the Premier League.

One of those was against the Blades at the weekend, where he scored his first league goal for the club. The Belgian played in the attacking midfield role just behind Ollie Watkins, which has often been filled by Moussa Diaby, and although he can affect the game in the final third, as shown by his goal, Emery could opt for a more attacking option against the Blues.

The reason for this is that the Blues have been extremely vulnerable at the back recently, conceding six in their last two games, and given that Tielemans is a midfielder rather than an attacker, deploying another forward in attack could see Villa dominate the visitors.

Morgan Rogers could make his first start

Last week, Morgan Rogers moved to Villa from Middlesbrough in a deal that could rise to £15m. The 21-year-old made his debut at the weekend, playing nine minutes, but he could be much more involved against Chelsea, a side he has already scored against this season.

The former Manchester City ace is a centre forward by trade, but he has shown versatility at Boro this season, playing as a number ten.

While the expectation may be that Moussa Diaby will be given the nod instead, Rodgers' role on Wednesday would be to supply Watkins up front by featuring in the second striker berth, if given the nod by his manager.

The table below shows what kind of impact he could have against Mauricio Pochettino's side via statistics from his time at Boro.

Rogers' Championship Stats Stats (per 90) Rogers League Percentile Assists 0.41 Top 1% Key passes 2.55 Top 4% Progressive passes 5.50 Top 10% Shot-creating actions 4.82 Top 7% Tackles won 1.38 Top 16% Tackles (Mid third) 1.03 Top 10% Stats via FBref

Creativity is most definitely Rogers' biggest strength, which is what makes him so "dangerous," as per his former boss Michael Carrick. This is supported by his high-key passes, assists, and shot-creating actions, which prove that he is able to get the best out of those around him.

This ability to create while also having the athleticism to break forward with speed makes him the perfect option for the FA Cup replay, as Emery will instruct his side to attack with directness and intent. He will also make late runs into the box and even go beyond Watkins, preventing the hosts from being too predictable in attack.

Furthermore, he will also bring energy to the side from an out-of-possession standpoint, and his tackle statistics prove he works hard to regain the ball, which could be key to nullifying Chelsea's overall control and threat on the counter.

In short, he ticks every box for the profile needed to help Villa overcome their opponent, with the wait now on to see if Emery will give him the new man that proper chance to shine.