Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw against Ajax in midweek gives them a great chance to secure progression to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals with a win at Villa Park next Thursday.

All thoughts will turn towards the clash against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, however, especially with the importance of the tie.

Villa are currently five points clear of the north Londoners in the Premier League table and could extend this lead to eight points with a win.

Unai Emery could well make a few changes to his starting XI ahead of the blockbuster clash against Ange Postecoglou’s men, however, as they strive to achieve qualification for the Champions League next season.

Several players dropped to the bench in midweek, with captain John McGinn one who did not start the match.

John McGinn came off the bench against Ajax

Prior to the match, McGinn had failed to start only one game throughout the whole season and that was way back in August against his old club Hibs in the Conference League qualifiers.

With the huge clash against Spurs on the horizon, it appeared as though Emery had one eye on this weekend, hence the decision to drop the Scot.

He did make a cameo appearance in midweek, but failed to get into the game, completing just two passes and taking eight touches in 27 minutes, yet the Midlands side secured a draw.

His statistics across the season have been impressive, though, and he will almost certainly return to the starting XI ahead of the Spurs tie this afternoon.

John McGinn’s season in numbers

Either deployed in the heart of the midfield or out wide on the left, McGinn has contributed with eight goals and five assists this season, a solid return for the midfielder.

Across the squad in the Premier League, the former Hibs starlet currently ranks fourth for goals and assists (nine), along with ranking third for big chances created (nine), fourth for key passes per game (1.4) and second for successful dribbles per game (1.6), showcasing his excellent attacking talents and giving Emery another reliable option for goals in his midfield.

John McGinn's statistics this season Metric Europa Conference League Premier League Goals 2 6 Assists 2 3 Key passes per game 0.6 1.4 Big chances created 2 9 Successful dribbles per game 0.4 1.6 Via Sofascore

The £120k-per-week maestro was dubbed a “relentless creature” by journalist Mat Kendrick back in 2019 during his first season at Villa Park, and his enthusiasm and determined approach have made him a crowd favourite at the club.

When compared to positional peers in the top five European leagues, McGinn ranks in the top 11% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.18) and in the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.84) over the previous 365 days, which is further evidence of his attacking abilities.

The tie against Spurs could perhaps be their most important of the season so far, especially as they have the chance to cement their place in the top four with a victory.

In November, Villa secured a 2-1 win against the north London outfit, and Emery will be desperate for another result along those lines.

McGinn could start alongside Douglas Luiz in the heart of the midfield and between them, the duo can terrorise the Spurs backline throughout the game.