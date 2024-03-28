Aston Villa return to Premier League action this coming Saturday as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A win will allow them to continue building momentum ahead of the final few weeks of the season, especially as the Midlands side are looking to cement fourth place in the table, which will bring qualification for the Champions League next season.

Unai Emery could tinker with his starting XI ahead of the clash against the Old Gold, but one player who must be included is Morgan Rogers, as the youngster had a stormer for England U21s against Luxembourg on Tuesday evening.

Morgan Rogers’ stats for England U21s against Luxembourg

In the game prior, Rogers had grabbed an assist, but he was on a whole new level in midweek for the U21 side.

Not only did he receive a Sofascore rating of 8.9/10 for his performance, but the youngster also scored twice, made two key passes, took four shots and succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts.

Morgan Rogers' stats against Luxembourg U21s Goals 2 Assists 0 Key passes 2 Big chances created 1 Successful dribbles 1/1 Via Sofascore

This was made even more impressive by the fact Rogers played for just under half an hour, coming on as a second-half substitute for Jay Stansfield.

The Villa starlet also won 100% of his total duels contested while losing possession just once during his cameo, and it is clear this display should give Emery a selection headache.

Morgan Rogers’s statistics for Aston Villa this season

The former Middlesbrough winger enjoyed a sparkling opening half to the 2023/24 campaign, scoring seven goals while notching a further nine assists. This type of form was not going to go unnoticed, and it was Villa who finally secured his signature on deadline day for a fee which could rise to £16m.

Since arriving at Villa Park, the 21-year-old has made seven appearances without scoring or grabbing an assist, but there have been plenty of positives on show.

He was given a start against Ajax in the Conference League last 16 clash and delivered a mature performance which saw the club come away from Amsterdam with a 0-0 draw.

During the tie, Rogers looked lively on the left of the midfield, succeeding with five of his six dribble attempts while winning seven of his ten ground duels, showing that he wasn’t fazed either by the occasion or the opposition.

The winger also started in Villa’s final match prior to the international break against West Ham United, playing just over an hour in the 1-1 draw.

Again, he proved to be a threat out wide, succeeding with two of his three dribble attempts and taking one shot on target before being brought off.

While those performances haven’t been sensational, it is clear Rogers could be a wise investment for Villa over the next few years, and he will only continue to improve the more he plays in the top flight.

His display during England U21s victory in midweek shows he is currently full of confidence, indicating that Emery should certainly be looking at unleashing him in the starting XI against Wolves on Saturday evening.