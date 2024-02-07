Highlights Aston Villa are favorites to win their FA Cup replay against Chelsea after a convincing win over Sheffield United and Chelsea's loss to Wolves.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery faces injury issues, with several key players sidelined, including Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia.

Moussa Diaby, who has struggled to find form this season, has the potential to make an impact against Chelsea and needs to improve his consistency in front of the net.

Aston Villa take a break from Premier League action as they face Chelsea in their FA Cup fourth round replay this evening at Villa Park.

The Midlands side returned to winning ways over the weekend with a 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United and with Chelsea also losing to Wolves, Unai Emery’s side are rightly considered favourites to win the clash and seal progress to the next round.

With such a quick turnaround in matches, the Spaniard may make a few changes to his starting XI, yet he faces some injury issues.

Aston Villa team news vs Chelsea

Emery has several players sidelined with long-term injuries, with the likes of Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia unlikely to feature before the end of the campaign, while Jhon Duran could also be missing for the foreseeable future after picking up an injury in a clash against Everton in January.

Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa could also miss the match against the Blues and this leaves the 52-year-old manager with a problem to solve at centre-back.

He will be hoping his excellent attacking options can take Villa to victory and this means that a return to the starting XI for Moussa Diaby is certainly on the cards this evening.

Moussa Diaby’s season in numbers

Following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, Diaby has yet to hit the same heights as he did with the Bundesliga outfit throughout this season.

The winger registered 25 goal contributions – 14 goals and 11 assists – for the German side during 2022/23, yet so far this term, Diaby has scored just five goals and grabbed six assists, a far cry from what he achieved last year.

There is no doubting his quality, however, and unleashing him against Chelsea could give Villa the edge they need going forward, especially as he can link up well with Ollie Watkins.

Moussa Diaby's last match against Chelsea Key passes 2 Successful dribbles 1/1 Goals 0 Total shots 2 Ground duels won 3/4 Via Sofascore

The £130k-per-week Frenchman, who has been dubbed “outstanding” in the past for his performances by journalist Josh Bunting, certainly has something to prove, having failed to find the back of the net in 2024 thus far.

Diaby has created eight big chances and averages 1.3 key passes per game in the Premier League, ranking him third and fourth respectively for these metrics across the whole Villa squad, indicating that he is highly effective going forward. He just needs to improve his consistency in front of the net and the goals will soon start to flow.

The former Leverkusen winger started during the original FA Cup clash against the Stamford Bridge side and performed well during the 0-0 stalemate.

The 24-year-old took two shots during the match, succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts and made two key passes as all that was missing was a goal or an assist.

The summer signing will be hoping to rectify this tonight when the Blues come to town and a goal could certainly boost his confidence heading into the next few matches.

Emery has had to rely on Watkins as his main source of goals throughout 2023/24, but if Diaby can step up and start registering numbers like he did last season in Germany, it would take the pressure off the Englishman for sure.

A good place to start would be against Mauricio Pochettino’s men this evening.