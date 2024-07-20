Aston Villa manager Unai Emery personally wants NSWE and Monchi to sign another forward, coming after their £18 million deal for Jaden Philogene.

Aston Villa announce Philogene return in £18 million deal

The 22-year-old, fresh off the back of an impressive campaign in the Championship with Hull City, has now officially sealed a move back to Aston Villa for around £18 million - with the club choosing to activate matching rights last week (Fabrizio Romano).

Philogene racked up 12 goals and six assists in the second tier alone last season, which did enough to impress Emery, who wanted him back at Villa ahead of a crucial Premier League campaign where they will also participate in the Champions League.

Villa's head coach and the board believe he could be a very important player for the 2024/25 season and beyond, which has even motivated them to insert a near-£84 million release clause in his five-year contract.

The Englishman, in a recent interview with Villa's official website, exclaimed his delight at making a return to the Midlands and even revealed that Emery spoke to him face-to-face about re-joining the club.

“It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home,” he said.

“Unai spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time. He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.

All of Aston Villa's confirmed summer deals Fee paid (via Transfermarkt) Ian Maatsen £38 million Jaden Philogene £18 million Cameron Archer £14 million Samuel Iling-Junior £12 million Lewis Dobbin £10 million Enzo Barrenechea £7 million Ross Barkley £5 million

“It’s the latest chapter in my Villa journey and hopefully I can play my best, get game time and do it in front of the fans. What I did at Hull, I want to do the same things at Villa Park; make the fans aware of my skills and score goals.

“It’s a dream come true. When I was a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve always thought I want to be there one day and here I am.”

It's been a very busy summer for Villa so far, despite their PSR trouble after announcing a near-£120 million loss for the 2022/23 season.

Emery personally wants Villa to sign forward after Philogene

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, it could get busier still, as Villa's head coach set his sights on an additional attacking signing.

It is believed Emery personally wants Villa to sign another forward after Philogene, with the club currently assessing the market in terms of both strikers and wide options.

An interesting player they've been linked with in that regard is Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix. Villa have been eyeing a move for Felix, with some reports even suggesting both Monchi and Emery believe they can get the very best out of him.