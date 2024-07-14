Highlights Unai Emery reportedly wants to sign Aston Villa target Amadou Onana for £50m plus add-ons, adding to a busy summer of arrivals.

Onana will undergo a medical once back from holiday to join Villa, who are preparing documents for the deal.

Villa may also welcome Viktor Tsygankov for £25m, with Emery already expressing interest in the Girona winger.

Potentially adding to what has already been a busy summer of arrivals, Unai Emery now reportedly wants to sign one particular Aston Villa target after Amadou Onana.

Aston Villa transfer news

Just when it seemed as though Emery would be forced to replace Douglas Luiz internally this summer, reports emerged that Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Everton's Onana. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal will be worth £50m plus add ons and the Beglian is set to undergo a medical ahead of officially completing a move to the Midlands.

The midfielder is set to join the likes of Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley and three others in Villa's list of incomings this summer as they prepare for life in the Champions League come August. But even after Onana, the Midlands club may yet welcome another fresh face who Emery reportedly personally wants to sign.

According to AS via Sport Witness, Emery has already told Viktor Tsygankov that he wants to sign him this summer and Aston Villa are now drawing up their plans to sign the Girona winger who has a €30m (£25m) release clause.

Girona reportedly want to keep hold of the 26-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to turn down the temptation of Premier League football next season. Given recent doubts over Moussa Diaby's future in the Midlands following links to Saudi Arabia, it's no surprise that the Villans have reportedly set their sights on another winger in the prime of his career and off the back of an impressive campaign.

"Outrageous" Tsygankov can replace Diaby

Like Villa, Tsygankov and Girona enjoyed a season of upsets last time out in La Liga to qualify for the Champions League in a similar tail of underdog heroics. Now, however, the Spanish club could lose one of the most prominent figures behind that success as Villa continue to plot their move. And if Diaby does choose the riches of Saudi over staying put at Villa Park, then Girona could be left resigned to losing one of their star players.

The Ukraine international enjoyed a similar season to Diaby's too, scoring eight goals and assisting a further seven in La Liga to better the Villa star's six goals and eight assists in his debut Premier League campaign. It's a rise that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig saw coming, given that he dubbed Tsygankov's numbers at 22 years old as "outrageous".

For just £25m, Villa could be getting themselves quite the bargain for a player who Emery, himself, is reportedly keen on signing.