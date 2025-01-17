Aston Villa are hoping for a much improved second half of the season. The Villans have struggled at times this term and currently find themselves seventh in the Premier League table. Surprisingly, they have a goal difference of minus one, the worst out of any sides in the top half of the division.

It certainly seems like Unai Emery’s side will need a bit of magic in the second half of the season to make another push for a Champions League finish. The Villans have already signed Donyell Malen to help with their quest for a top-four finish.

They have also been linked with another exciting European star who could help to spur them on.

Villa target new attacking midfielder

The player in question here is Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Marco Asensio. The Spaniard has struggled for regular minutes this season in the French capital and could now depart the club this winter.

Well, that might certainly be of interest to Villa, according to Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider. Brown explained that Villa boss Emery, and director of football Monchi are likely to be ‘speaking to their contacts’ about if a move for the former Real Madrid star is possible this January.

At this stage, it is unclear whether the Spaniard would be available on a loan deal or a permanent move is on the cards.

However, given he is valued at just £16.8m by Transfermarkt, it does not seem like this is a deal that will break the bank for the West Midlands outfit.

Why Asensio would be a good signing

It has been a really tough season for 28-year-old attacking midfielder Asensio. He has not been in favour at the Parc Des Princes this term, playing just 15 times across all competitions. Having said that, he does have two goals and four assists in Ligue 1, which is a respectable return.

There is no doubt that the best of Asensio was on show during his time at Real Madrid. The Spaniard scored 61 goals and grabbed 32 assists in 286 appearances for Los Blancos, and was part of a hugely successful period for the club.

Among other accolades, the attacking midfielder helped to lift four Champions League trophies, the Club World Cup four times and three La Liga titles. His time at Real Madrid will certainly go down in history.

Should the Villans get this deal over the line, the Spaniard could form an unstoppable duo with Ollie Watkins. The England international has been on fire again this season, with nine goals and four assists in 21 Premier League games.

Last season, the striker was sensational, arguably one of the best players in the top flight of English football. His 32 goals and assists last term were bettered by just Cole Palmer of Chelsea, with 33, as per Statmuse.

His most recent strike came against Everton at Goodison Park, to spoil David Moyes’ first game back as manager of the club. It was a perfect example of Watkins’ best attributes, making a darting run off the shoulder of the last defender in behind, and finishing past Three Lions teammate Jordan Pickford.

That style of striker is certainly something that Asensio might profit from. The Spaniard is used to playing with his fair share of deadly finishers, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Over the last eight years, since playing for Real Madrid at the age of 20, to now as an experienced playmaker in Paris, he averages 2.04 key passes per game, according to FBref. Outside of that, his creative stats are impressive, as the table below shows.

Asensio creative stats for Real Madrid & PSG Stat (per 90) Number Key passes 2.04 Passes into final third 3.4 Passes into penalty box 1.66 Progressive passes 5.06 Shot-creating actions 4.06 Goal-creating actions 0.52 Stats from FBref

Over the course of his career, Asensio has been a creative force for whichever European giant he has represented. This will surely mesh well with the likes of Watkins, someone so clinical in front of goal who has an excellent record over the past few seasons.

This could be the dream deal for Villa, given they would be adding a “flair player” to their squad, as former Villans star Gabby Agbonlahor described Asensio.

The Spain international could be the perfect player to help the men in Claret and Blue finish the season strongly once again.