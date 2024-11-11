Unai Emery is pushing Aston Villa to sign a “sensational” English midfielder in January, according to a recent report. The Villans were beaten by Liverpool on Saturday night, making it four defeats in a row in all competitions for the Midlands side and now three games without a win in the Premier League.

Aston Villa injury news

The defeat at Anfield ended what has been a poor 10 days or so for Emery’s side, as they have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, lost their unbeaten start in the Champions League and lost ground in the Premier League. Not only did Villa suffer defeat, but they also suffered a few injury concerns that will have Emery sweating.

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey was forced off with a hamstring problem against Liverpool, but he was not the only player to suffer an injury problem, as fellow midfielder Boubacar Kamara was also forced off with a fresh concern. Emery was asked after the game about Ramsey and Kamara and their injuries, and he said: "Hamstring. He was feeling something.

"Kamara as well he felt something on a run back; he did. Of course, we are playing a lot of matches, but Ramsey didn’t play on Wednesday. But they [players] are always at risk of injuries. We have to accept it. They are injured now, Ramsey, hopefully not Kamara. They are coming back for the next match, hopefully Cash and Ross Barkley."

Emery will hope to have the two players back as soon as possible, but the Spaniard already has his eye on a midfielder who could replace the more forward thinking Ramsey.

Emery pushing Aston Villa to sign £80k-p/w star from Chelsea

According to reports relayed by Caught Offside, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa ahead of the January transfer window. The 26-year-old currently plays for Chelsea and has done so since this summer, when he joined from Leicester City.

Dewsbury-Hall, who earns a weekly wage of £80,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, has struggled for regular minutes at his new club, appearing just three times in the Premier League so far this season.

This report states that the midfielder’s future at Chelsea is already in doubt, and Emery is pushing Villa to make a move in January. Dewsbury-Hall, who was labelled “sensational” by Brendan Rodgers during his time with the Foxes, played under Enzo Maresca last season, scoring 12 goals and assisting 14 in 44 Championship games, as the Foxes won the title.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Chelsea stats Apps 10 Starts 6 Goals 1 Assists 0

However, this season, Dewsbury-Hall, who is in the 97th percentile for assists per 90 by midfielders over the last 365 days (0.28 per 90), has struggled for game time under Maresca. With him failing to make Premier League matchday squads entirely, his future could already lie elsewhere, but his contract until 2029 means Chelsea do hold all the cards at the negotiating table.