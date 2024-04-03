Aston Villa face one of the toughest challenges in world football tonight when they travel to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad.

Unai Emery's side will be looking to make it back-to-back Premier League victories, building on the impressive 2-0 win over West Midlands rivals Wolves on Saturday.

Moussa Diaby and Ezri Konsa scored in the victory, but it did come at a cost with top goalscorer Ollie Watkins limping out, and the England international will not be available for selection for this clash.

The club are currently in the middle of a mini-injury crisis, with the likes of Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, and Emi Buendia all currently spending long periods on the sidelines.

However, despite their issues, boss Emery should look to ruthlessly bench one Villa player after his below-par display against Gary O'Neil's side just four days ago.

Leon Bailey's stats against Wolves

Winger Leon Bailey has improved drastically under Emery's guidance this campaign, with the Jamaican forward registering eight goals and eight assists in the Premier League so far this season.

However, his performance against Wolves on Saturday was a very disappointing one, with the 26-year-old losing 13 duels during his 90 minutes - the most of anyone on the pitch.

The attacker was also dispossessed four times, dribbled past three times, and committed four fouls as the former Bayer Leverkusen man was fortunate to avoid picking up a booking with his sloppy defensive work.

Leon Bailey's stats vs Wolves Statistics Tally Minutes played 89 Duels lost 13 Dispossessed 4 Dribbled past 3 Fouls committed 4 Stats via FotMob

Bailey, who earns £100k-per-week, as per Capology, has now failed to score in any of his last four league outings, with the wideman struggling to replicate his early season form that saw him receive praise from former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, who branded the forward as "unbelievable".

However, he simply wasn't good enough during the win at the weekend, with the Jamaican needing to be replaced by one member of the squad ahead of the tough test against City tonight.

The man to replace Bailey vs City

Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has found game time hard to come by since his loan move to Villa Park, with the 24-year-old expected to return to Galatasaray at the end of the campaign.

The attacker has only made seven starts in the Premier League under Emery, with the former Roma man making a further 14 appearances from the substitutes' bench.

However, he's made a vital impact at times for Villa, including his first Premier League goal, with a last-minute header to secure a crucial point against Sheffield United back in December.

He also made a positive impact off the bench against Wolves on Saturday, with Zaniolo having three shots and winning three duels in his 27-minute cameo.

The attacking midfielder also won a tackle and made three recoveries as he played an important part in maintaining the Villans' two-goal cushion.

He might not have enjoyed the most successful stint on loan at the club, but boss Emery should give him a rare start at the Etihad, and ruthlessly bin Bailey, to showcase what he's capable of during the remainder of his time on loan in England.