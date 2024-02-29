Aston Villa had endured a mini stumble during the first few weeks of 2024, as they won just once in January, but the previous couple of weeks has seen the club bounce back impressively.

Wins against Fulham and Nottingham Forest recently have seen the Midlands outfit maintain fourth spot in the Premier League table, currently holding a five-point advantage over Tottenham Hotspur (who have a game in hand).

They face Ajax in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League next month, but Unai Emery will be hoping the positive distraction of continental football can aid his team in the league rather than hinder it.

The Spaniard has built a wonderful core to his side, featuring the safe hands of Emiliano Martínez, solid defenders, a midfield four which adapts to any challenge and the goals of Ollie Watkins.

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach clearly knows what he is doing and there is no doubt the club are on the verge of something special, especially if they can further strengthen in the summer.

Last summer, Emery managed to lure talents such as Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres to Villa, despite interest from much bigger teams.

The Frenchman perhaps has not had as positive impact as his £51.9m transfer fee has indicated, yet Torres has proven to be an astute signing by the manager as he has transitioned seamlessly from La Liga to the Premier League.

What Aston Villa paid to sign Pau Torres

One area that clearly needed to be bolstered during the summer transfer window last year was in defence, as Emery could call on only Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos, and Ezri Konsa as reliable centre-back options.

Torres had played under the Spaniard at Villarreal and this was perhaps the main reason he chose a move to the Midlands rather than elsewhere, knowing exactly what to expect from the 52-year-old coach.

Villa ended up paying £31.5m for the defender and considering he had featured in two major international competitions for Spain along with nearly 150 appearances in La Liga, on the surface, the move seemed like a bargain.

Fast-forward six months and Torres has emerged as a key player for Emery in his chase for glory at the Villa Park side, and his market value has since risen rapidly.

Indeed, he is among one of the most valuable players in the squad, worth even more than captain John McGinn.

John McGinn’s market value at Aston Villa

The Scot signed for the club when they were struggling to get out of the Championship, before becoming one of the most reliable players in the squad during their ascent back to the elite.

Former manager Steven Gerrard appointed him as captain in 2022 and McGinn has not looked back since, starring under Emery this term.

Not only has the 29-year-old featured in every single game throughout 2023/24 so far, but he has registered 13 goal contributions – eight goals and five assists – in the process, giving the club an attacking threat from the midfield during games.

These performances have seen McGinn’s market value increase steadily during his five years at Villa, but his game has hit new heights this season as he aims to claim his first major trophy in England.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, McGinn is currently valued at €40m (£34m), not bad for someone who only cost the club a mere £2m in 2018 under Steve Bruce.

Aston Villa's top ten highest-valued players Valuation Moussa Diaby £68m Douglas Luiz £68m Ollie Watkins £51m Pau Torres £51m Jacob Ramsey £43m John McGinn £34m Leon Bailey £34m Boubacar Kamara £26m Ezri Konsa £26m Youri Tielemans £26m Via CIES Football Observatory

Despite this high market valuation, the midfielder currently sits sixth among his teammates, and Torres is one of the players who are ahead of him.

Pau Torres’ market valuation at Aston Villa

The top three Villa players are Diaby, Douglas Luiz, and Watkins, which is expected, but Torres is next on the list at number four.

CIES Football Observatory currently value the defender at €60m (£51m), which is roughly £20m more than the fee Emery paid to sign him just six months ago.

Given how impressive he has been, this could still rise between now and May, yet the manager will be delighted that one of his signings could potentially net him a major profit in the near future.

Why Pau Torres is worth so much

With experience in the Spanish top flight, the Champions League and the World Cup, Torres was always likely to succeed in England, but playing for a manager who has placed his faith in you previously has certainly helped.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig lauded the defender as early as 2019, saying: “One of the best center-backs in La Liga this season. Wonderful on the ball. Pure ball-playing defender.”

He even stated that the then 22-year-old had 9/10 potential and, over the next five years, there is no doubt he has fulfilled it to the full.

The 27-year-old has played 25 matches this season and only an injury has prevented him from featuring in more, as he has become a regular at the heart of the defence.

Torres has demonstrated his ball-playing abilities and is always willing to advance from the defence in order to start attacks.

When compared to positional peers in the top five leagues over the previous 365 days, Torres ranks in the top 8% for progressive passes per 90 (5.43), the top 2% for progressive carries per 90 (1.89) and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90 (0.78), proving he is among the best on the continent for his forward-thinking abilities.

Is it any wonder then, that the centre-back is valued so highly? With Mings injured until the start of next season along with fitness issues plaguing Carlos and Konsa, his return to the starting XI could not have come at a better time.

If he maintains these current levels of performance, Emery may face a tough job on his hands with regard to keeping him in the Midlands, as there will be a queue of potential suitors lining up this summer.

If the former Arsenal boss is serious about ending a 28-year wait for a major trophy, retaining his best players is paramount and, since the start of the campaign, Torres has been excellent.