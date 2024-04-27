Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has reportedly told the club's President of Football Operations, Monchi, to work his magic and get a deal done for a "dazzling" attacking player this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have a huge few weeks ahead of them in the Premier League, with themselves and Tottenham battling it out for the fourth remaining Champions League spot. Qualifying for Europe's biggest club competition would be a massive achievement by Emery and his players, and immediately improve their chances of signing top-quality players in the summer transfer window.

According to a recent update, Villa are a "serious threat" in the battle to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee at the end of the season, battling with the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan for his signature. The Dutchman is enjoying a good season, bagging 11 goals and four assists in Serie A.

The Midlands side have also been linked with a summer move for Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, who has arguably been one of the most influential players in his side's Championship promotion push in 2023/24, registering 28 goal contributions (19 goals and nine assists) in the league. Should the Whites fail to earn promotion, he is expected to leave the club.

Since signing a new deal as Villa manager, Emery has reportedly asked the club to sign Villarreal midfiedler Alex Baena, and it seems that isn't his only request.

Emery looks to Monchi to strike deal

According to a new report from Estadio Deportivo [via Sport Witness], Emery also wants Monchi to get a deal for Nico Williams over the line.

In the report, is claimed that the manager "has twice tried to convince the player and has been rejected on both occasions", and the Villa boss has now "entrusted Monchi with a mission" to snap him up before the beginning of next season.

At this point, it would be a disappointment not to see Williams in a Villa shirt next season, considering what a big target he appears to be for Emery. There is an understandable reason for him wanting to snap up the 21-year-old, considering he has already become such an important player for Bilbao, chipping in with eight assists in 24 La Liga starts this season and being lauded as "dazzling" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Nico Williams' La Liga stats this season Total Appearances 26 Starts 24 Goals 3 Assists 8 Dribbles per game 2.8 Shots per game 1.7 Key passes per game 1.5

Williams is also now a 13-cap and two-goal Spain international, showing that he is a growing force at international level, and given the fact that he is still only 21, there should be so much more brilliance to come in the approaching years.

Monchi has gained a reputation for his "genius" in the transfer market throughout his career, including at Sevilla and Villa, and if he secures the signing of Williams he will be worth his weight in gold once again.