Looking to strengthen his frontline, Unai Emery reportedly personally wants to sign an Argentine winger who Emiliano Martinez may help lure to Aston Villa when 2025 arrives.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have picked up where they left off in the previous campaign to once again mount a European push following a strong summer transfer window. The likes of Amadou Onana arrived to instantly provide Emery with a boost at the heart of their midfield in place of Douglas Luiz. Now, those in the Midlands are reportedly looking to strike once again in the transfer market to win the race for Loice Bade's signature.

The Sevilla defender has attracted plenty of attention, including from Premier League title contenders Liverpool, but it's the Villans who could win the race for his signature to send quite the statement. And he's not the only one.

Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche in a move to hand Emery even further depth at the heart of his side alongside Onana before they then potentially turn their attention towards an attacking reinforcement.

According to reports in Spain, Emery personally wants to sign Kevin Zenon from Boca Juniors in a deal worth £15m and reports claim countryman Martinez could help get a potential transfer over the line.

Zenon, still 23 years old, would provide backup for both Leon Bailey and Jaden Philogene down the left-hand side as Emery goes in pursuit of a Champions League place for the second consecutive campaign.

Whether Martinez can do enough to convince the Argentine remains to be seen, of course, but at this stage of their project it should be hard to turn down the prospect of joining up with one of the most exciting up-and-coming sides in European football. Winning the race to sign such an in-demand player would only reinforce that rise too.

"Magical" can provide depth behind Bailey

Just ask Newcastle United about sustaining a top-four place in the Premier League and they'll be quick to reveal that squad depth can quickly make or break a campaign. It's a mistake that Villa will be desperate to avoid replicating by signing the likes of Zenon to cover for their star men already taking the club back among Europe's elite.

Meanwhile, Zenon himself is a man on the rise, with analyst Ben Mattinson going as far as describing the 23-year-old's left foot as "magical" and the weight of his pass "excellent" earlier this year.

Scoring four goals and assisting a further seven in the current campaign for Boca Juniors, Zenon has earned the chance to secure a big move to the Premier League and Aston Villa when 2025 arrives, making this one to watch.