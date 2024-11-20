Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to sign a £20 million defender who has the same agent as Pau Torres, according to a new report.

The Villans are back in Premier League action this weekend as they welcome Crystal Palace to Villa Park looking to end their five-game winless run. This poor run of form could have been a blessing in disguise for Emery, as it may have opened his eyes to what they need to improve on when January arrives.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Alex Baena

Villa may not very busy in the month of January, but if opportunities present themselves, whether it be bringing a player to the club or letting one go, it is likely going to happen for the Midlands side, as it has done ever since Emery joined the club.

Villarreal winger Alex Baena is someone Villa look to be very interested in signing, as Emery is a big fan of his, as the pair have worked together in Spain. The Villa boss is keen on bringing him to England, and Villa’s ex-scout Bryan King believes Baena would jump at the chance to reunite with Emery. He said: "I think he’d find it easy to join Villa and come into a club with a manager that he knows," King said. "Baena has worked with Emery. Therefore, I see no reason why Emery wouldn’t push for that transfer and tell the club that Baena is a great prospect, a good player, and the player that he wants.

"And as a player who has worked with him, I think he’d be eager to join Villa and continue his career in the West Midlands."

But as well as looking at Baena, Aston Villa are also interested in a deal for a defender, and they could hold an advantage in securing his signature.

Emery wants Aston Villa to sign £20m La Liga defender

According to Super Deporte, relayed by Sport Witness, Emery wants Aston Villa to sign defender Flavien Enzo Boyomo from CA Osasuna. The 23-year-old only joined the La Liga side in the summer transfer window, but he is already an important player for the club, as he’s started all 13 league games he has been available for.

Before joining Osasuna, Enzo Boyomo was at Real Valladolid for a season, and he impressed there which earned him his move to another La Liga side. The centre-back has experience of being in England, as he played for Blackburn Rovers academy from 2016 to 2020, and he could now be in line for a return.

This report states that the defender has ended up on Villa’s radar, as Emery is keen for his side to sign him. The Midlands side have signed players from Spain before, as they brought Torres to Villa Park, and now Enzo Boyomo could be the next in line, and the pair have something in common already, as they both share the same agent, InterStarDeporte.

Flavien Enzo Boyomo's La Liga stats Apps 13 Goals 1 Assists 0

As well as Villa, there are other teams interested in the defender, who is contracted to the Spanish side until 2029 and has a release clause of €25 million, which is roughly £20 million. This price is seen as “affordable” to Villa; it just remains to be seen when they could make the move for the centre-back.