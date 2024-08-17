Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has personally set his sights on signing a £50m+ player, however, Manchester United are in talks over a transfer.

Aston Villa's summer signings so far

NSWE and Monchi have backed Emery after he guided Villa to a top four finish in the Premier League last season, ensuring Champions League football will be on offer during the 2024/25 campaign. Eight new signings have been made, however, one of those, Cameron Archer, is already on the way out to Southampton.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen have been the biggest in regards to transfer fees, but it looks as if more could be on the way before the August 30 deadline.

For example, Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Aston Villa are in advanced talks with right-back Lutsharel Geertruida, however, a fee is yet to be agreed with Feyenoord.

"It's ongoing [Geertruida negotiations], it's not that close yet, it's well advanced on the player's side, because the player is keen on the move to the Premier League and to the Champions League. Also in this case, with Aston Villa, he's really attracted by the project of Unai Emery.

"But with Feyenoord it's always complicated to negotiate for Geertruida. He's a really important player for them and every time important clubs try to approach Feyenoord in recent years, Leipzig last year, PSG at the beginning of this summer transfer window, it has always been a tough story.

"He's a player they love at Feyenoord, and it's never easy to negotiate with Feyenoord for Hanchko, for Geertruida, all their superstars, they love to keep those players at the club."

Alongside Geertruida, Villa are also closing in on an academy addition in Manchester City’s Kane Taylor, but by the looks of things, Emery is eyeing another midfielder valued at more than £50m.

Emery wants to sign Ederson for Aston Villa

According to reports in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa and rivals Man Utd are in the frame to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson before the deadline.

It is claimed that Emery personally ‘wishes’ to sign the 25-year-old, however, those at Old Trafford are in talks over a deal. Atalanta value Ederson at €60m (£51m) and it is added that Atletico Madrid are also in the picture for the player and even made a €45m (£38.3m) bid which was rejected.

The Brazil international can play as a central, holding or attacking midfielder and has been with the Serie A side since 2022. South American football expert Tim Vickery has heaped praise on him earlier this year, describing him as “strong” and “versatile”.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well. The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."