Arsenal, fresh off the back of their Community Shield victory, could compound their early-season success with a fine signing to replicate a star of their past...

Is Emi Buendia leaving Aston Villa?

With Manchester City having now been proven that, if you hit them hard enough you can in fact make them bleed, Mikel Arteta will be hoping to add to his list of weapons capable of hurting them and their chances of securing another Premier League title.

With new signings Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz all having contributed to that Wembley triumph, Edu's talent identification continues to be proven as second to none. So, the links suggesting they could move for Aston Villa's Emi Buendia should be greatly supported, with the Brazilian sporting director having earned the credit to have his decisions wholeheartedly trusted.

Especially when considering the Gunners tried for the Argentine back in 2021, after his stunning campaign with Norwich City had drawn attention.

Now, despite still having three years left on his deal with the Midlands outfit, Football Transfers value the 26-year-old at €22.4m (£19m).

How good is Emi Buendia?

There was a reason why the versatile star was so sought-after two years ago, as he was fresh off winning the Championship Player of the Year award, having scored 15 times and assisted a further 17.

Despite those figures naturally dwindling, ten goal contributions in his debut year at Villa Park marked a fine return, backed up by his seven recorded in the most recent top-flight campaign. Steven Gerrard sought to laud his new signing back in 2021, noting: "He's a little warrior. He's going up for headers with players that are a foot taller than him. But that's what I love about him, as he's all in."

However, what will likely have caught Arteta's eye more than anything is his adaptability, given last term saw him feature in seven different positions, predominantly operating just behind the striker.

It is this preference to star in the number ten spot that marks the first of many similarities the creative ace shares with a former Emirates favourite, Santi Cazorla.

The Spaniard spent six fine years in north London, posting 74 goal contributions across 180 games and dazzling with his patented technique and trickery.

Arsene Wenger even sought to laud the 38-year-old, noting back in 2014: "When you play in your opponents’ half, in the final third, he is one of the players who can create something special, either through his passing or through his finishing. He is two-footed, and that makes him very dangerous.”

Standing at just 5 foot 6, many initially questioned if the diminutive creator could compete with the physicality of English football. However, he shone, just as the 5 foot 8 Buendia has done too.

Not only this, but during a 2015/16 league season where he only posted three goal contributions, he retained a 7.59 average rating as if to emphasise his quality that transcends the traditional way to showcase success. This was a figure buoyed by his 90% pass accuracy, 2.6 key passes and 1.9 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

And yet, Unai Emery's star showcases similar traits, which could be transformed into tangible goals and assists should he join a higher-level squad. In fact, in that 2021/22 season where he began his journey at Villa, he too maintained 1.4 key passes and 1.1 tackles per game, outlining this shared penchant for creating, but only after earning the right to do so (via Sofascore).

Even this pre-season has seen him lauded, with journalist John Townley branding him "magic" for his current club in the USA.

In Buendia, Edu could emulate an old favourite of Arsenal's, handing Arteta a versatile, hard-working magician sure to improve his squad and those within it.