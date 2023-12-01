A Premier League match being played in the summer feels like a bizarre complex now but June 20th 2020 is a poignant moment for many at Arsenal.

On a sunny day at the Amex Stadium, Neal Maupay clashes with Bernd Leno, injuring him in the process and provoking one of the strangest domino effects we've seen in football.

The German goalkeeper's injury was a nasty one sustained to the knee as he was ruled out for the rest of that ill-fated season during the pandemic.

His replacement is now a household name in Emiliano Martinez. His career has changed astronomically since Leno's injury over three years ago, grasping his opportunity between the sticks with aplomb.

That term, the Argentine stopper was key to Mikel Arteta claiming his first silverware as Arsenal manager; an FA Cup.

However, Martinez was quickly out the door, joining Aston Villa in search of first-team football with Leno remaining as number 1 at the Emirates. The former's resurgence since has been remarkable. He's won the World Cup with his country and is now officially the best goalkeeper in the world, being crowned as such at the recent Ballon d'Or awards.

Leno couldn't cling onto his jersey, however, leading to Aaron Ramsdale's arrival in the summer of 2021.

Aaron Ramsdale's downfall at Arsenal

When the goalkeeper arrived from relegated Sheffield United for a fee of £24m, eyebrows were raised for all the wrong reasons.

Ramsdale's CV counted back-to-back relegations, something that for understandable reasons didn't sit right with supporters.

However, the former Chesterfield loanee quickly displaced Leno and would become the number 1 stopper for the next two years. His radiant personality, ability to wind up the opposition and make jaw-dropping saves saw him become a cult hero incredibly swiftly.

It looked as though Arsenal had a goalkeeper at their disposal who would sit there competently for the next ten years. Whether it was that ridiculous save to deny a James Maddison free-kick at Leicester or his double stop in the dying embers to keep out Mo Salah and Ibrahima Konate at Anfield last term, the 25-year-old has been immense for the Gunners.

Sadly, his ability has now been called into question. It started last term with a series of mistakes - notably playing out from the back. Both happened to come against Southampton. In the away fixture he was seemingly distracted by a pigeon at his near post, leading to poor positioning. The second, in a pivotal home match that was drawn 3-3, he passed the ball straight to a Saints player which led to a goal.

This term, too, he has been questionable when given an opportunity. In the Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham, the England international looked all at sea and then versus Brentford in the Premier League last weekend was dismal.

He had Declan Rice to thank for a goal-saving block after Bryan Mbeumo robbed him of the ball inside the area and then moments later threw the ball straight to a Brentford attacker after it slipped from his hands. Bizarre indeed.

It's for moments like that which loan signing David Raya has been preferred. He is more assured at coming for crosses and indeed, is more composed at inviting the press from close to his goal.

However, there is now another former loanee who happens to be outperforming Ramsdale in a number of important areas. That happens to be the forgotten Mat Ryan.

Why Arsenal needed to sign Mat Ryan

In the January window of 2021, with Leno out injured, Arsenal required goalkeeper cover. They turned to a surprising face in the shape of Ryan, who had fallen behind Robert Sanchez in the pecking order at Brighton.

It was a shrewd move, luring a boyhood Arsenal fan to north London at low cost on loan. Ryan did little wrong either, although he did play just three times before moving on again later that year. That was when Ramsdale entered the chat.

Since then, the Australian has hopped about to various reaches, leaving Brighton for Real Sociedad, before joining Copenhagen. He now plays his football for AZ Alkmaar who are currently third in the Dutch top-flight.

How Mat Ryan compares to Aaron Ramsdale

Let's get this straight, Ramsdale is undeniably the better goalkeeper. He encompasses the modern style of 'keeping, sweeping out for through balls and is relatively competent with the ball at his feet. The Sheffield-born stopper's ceiling is also a great deal higher.

However, at this moment in time, it's the Aussie who trumps Arsenal's no.1 in some of the areas that Ramsdale has been most criticised for, notably for keeping the ball out of the net and coming for crosses.

Ramsdale vs Raya vs Ryan Stat (* = per 90) Ramsdale Raya Ryan Goals Against* 1.23 0.83 1.03 Save Percentage* 68.5% 80.81% 70.7% Clean Sheet Percentage* 30% 41.7% 37.5% Passes Completed* (Launched) 2.63 7.92 5.25 Goals Prevented -1.72 1.32 3.19 Pass Success rate 71% 77% 82% Crosses Stopped* 0.60 1.44 1.18 Crosses Stopped* % 6.4% 10.5% 10.2% Stats via Sofascore & FBref.

Of course, there is more to football than a series of numbers but the stats on this occasion do not make for great reading on Ramsdale's behalf.

Raya is evidently the best goalkeeper of the lot in 2023/24, with his save percentage, ability to claim crosses and launch the ball forward with accuracy eclipsing his colleague at London Colney and Ryan.

However, what is equally as damning for Ramsdale is that their former loanee significantly outperforms him in some areas.

Ryan has been particularly impressive at AZ, preventing a whopping 3.19 goals courtesy of his excellent shot-stopping ability while his 82% pass accuracy suggests this is a man who knows how to play out from the back.

It only feels like a matter of time before the former Bournemouth man is moved on. January seemingly cannot come soon enough for a figure who looks more and more dejected each time he's seen.