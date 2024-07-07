Arne Slot's reign as Liverpool boss has started slowly on the transfer front. There's nothing wrong with that. After all, there haven't been too many deals concluded in the Premier League yet.

However, once Euro 2024 ends, you would expect Slot and the recruitment team to advance on various targets to strengthen a squad that fell behind Manchester City and Arsenal towards the business end of last season.

Where do the Reds need to strengthen? Well, with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah's contracts set to expire in a year, you sense a new centre-back and indeed another option out wide would do the trick, thus preparing themselves for the worst-case scenario that their two star men depart.

So, who is at the forefront of the Anfield club's mind? Well, talk has been rife in recent weeks surrounding a potential move for Anthony Gordon.

The latest on Anthony Gordon to Liverpool

A boyhood Red, this is a move that would cause quite a stir on Merseyside given Gordon's ties to Everton.

However, he is a Toffee no more and has been lighting it up in the Premier League for Newcastle United.

The threat of a points deduction for failing to comply with profit and sustainability guidelines meant he was reportedly offered to Liverpool at the end of June.

The Reds said no to a move for the time being, despite the winger's apparent lust for a switch to the club.

Liverpool could yet still make a move in the summer months but they may have to pay a £70m fee according to reports.

Either way, it's a deal that has the backing of a certain Emile Heskey.

What Heskey has said about Gordon

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast this week on behalf of 888sport, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey was asked whether Gordon would be a good signing for Slot and Co.

The answer was definitive. Heskey said: "Yes it would [be a good signing] for sure. Gordon is a top young player. He is exciting, he gets the crowd off their feet and this is what you want as a winger."

Last term, the Toon star really exploded into life, scoring 12 goals and registering 11 assists in all competitions.

That said, Heskey thinks the 23-year-old can go even better, particularly if he was to play at Anfield.

The former England forward continued: "He can be capable of scoring 20+ goals a season which is what wingers have to aim for nowadays. He is direct and has shown for Newcastle that he can perform at a top level. I like him a lot and he has the potential to go far as he has all the credentials to be a top winger."

Would the Newcastle star fit in back on Merseyside? Heskey certainly reckons so: "Liverpool like these types of players, so Gordon would fit into the Liverpool mould of player very well," he told FFC. "Playing in front of the Anfield crowd, driving forward with the ball, this move could work really well."

Gordon has proven himself to be one of the most captivating forwards in the league over the last year, and even if he has only earned a few minutes of game time at Euro 2024, this is a player who has the potential to become a key figure at international level in the coming years.