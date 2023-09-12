Arsenal have slowly cultivated one of the best young squads in Europe, marking a magnificent turnaround from the turgid group of players that Unai Emery had inherited.

Much of this transformation can be attributed to Mikel Arteta's cut-throat start to managerial life, as has now brutally terminated the contracts of nine different players during his time in charge.

Whilst some of those were relatively inconsequential, as the likes of Willian, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac all fell fowl of the Spaniard's new policy, the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and more recently Nicolas Pepe were departures that truly turned heads.

It has clearly been a method that brings results though, with last season's second-place finish their highest in seven years.

Now, a new generation of stars has emerged to take the place of these ageing duds, spearheaded by the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Declan Rice and William Saliba.

However, there is one talent - a certain Emile Smith Rowe- that has endured one of the toughest years of his short career recently and faces a true battle to recapture his place in this stunning side.

Who is Arsenal's highest-value player?

Whilst the Gunners' 'starboy' in Saka unsurprisingly ranks the highest from within their squad, with a €120m (£103m) valuation, there are some other highly-rated assets who will hope to soon rival the England international.

However, that will be a tough task given how the 22-year-old continues to go from strength to strength, seemingly evolving with each passing year to find new ways to dominate the Premier League.

Given the England Player of the Year has featured in every league game of the last two seasons should outline his importance, made even better by the fact he built on his 18 goal contributions during the 2021/22 term to score 14 and assist 11 most recently.

However, such form will actually make for a frustrating reading for Emile Smith Rowe, who was arguably at a similar level to the trickster, marking just a €25m (£21.4m) disparity between their respective values in 2021.

That gulf has since grown to €85m (£72.7m), with the attacking midfielders' injury having hampered what had been a blistering emergence onto the scene.

Having made his true breakthrough during the 2020/21 season, as he made 20 Premier League appearances and enjoyed his international debut with England, it was the campaign following where the 23-year-old would truly announce himself as one of the division's brightest young stars.

Hitting double figures in the league, Saka's ten goals and two assists saw him lauded by many, with Arteta even noting: "When you want to take the game to the next level, when you become a real important player in such a big club, that should be the only priority and every detail is important and relevant. You have to make him aware of that, you cannot give percentages away that can make big differences and he has changed that.”

"The other night he wasn’t 100 per cent fit but he stepped forward and he wanted to play with a difficult injury that he had. There is no complaining, he is just looking forwards, he is really determined, he has changed the way he is living as well a little bit and some of the habits that he had and he’s been superb.”

However, undergoing groin surgery back in September 2022 among numerous other ailments has set the starlet's progress back significantly, failing to make a league start in the entirety of last term.

Now back and ready to force the issue once again, the hope will be that Smith Rowe can put these frustrations behind him to start raising his value once again.

How much was Emile Smith-Rowe worth three years ago?

Making his Premier League debut in late 2019, it was in the following year that he would begin to establish himself as someone worthy of intrigue.

However, given the England international had done little to warrant widespread interest at the time of his emergence, his €2.7m (£2m) valuation marked a fine if unassuming foundation on which he could build a successful career.

Emery clearly saw potential in him, hence why the Spanish boss threw him into Europa League action first, with his faith having since been repaid despite the current Aston Villa figure having departed the Emirates years ago now.

What is Emile Smith-Rowe's market value now?

It is a testament to Smith Rowe's earlier performances that his value has not declined too much during his spell on the sidelines, which had reached a peak in 2022.

That €40m (£34m) figure, as per Transfermarkt, likely played down just how highly-rated he was around north London, and with that having since dropped to just €35m (£30m) more recently, again it likely does not scratch the surface of Arteta's true valuation of the young English maestro. Despite that, a 1400% increase from that aforementioned initial figure marks truly exceptional growth.

Arsenal's Highest-Valued U24 Players Valuation Bukayo Saka £103m Gabriel Martinelli £69m William Saliba £56m Jurrien Timber £36m Emile Smith Rowe £30m

All stats via Transfermarkt

After all, his talents are well-known, with former Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher having lauded him too: "I always want him to do well, you're urging him on. To watch him in full flow, I've said he's the best player in the Premier League running the ball."

Carragher's colleague Gary Neville would support this notion, again mentioning him in the same bracket as Saka: "He's a breath of fresh air. Him and Saka make you feel joy about football. They still play with that spirit and it's wonderful to watch."

Why is Smith Rowe worth that much?

All of these glowing recommendations and fine figures help to explain why Smith Rowe has garnered such a huge valuation, with his nationality certainly aiding in that being boosted.

However, the praise is always linked back to that impressive 2021/22 season, which remains by far the best of a stop-start career.

Maintaining a 6.92 average rating, his 12 goal contributions helped buoy this figure alongside 0.9 key passes and 1.2 shots per game, via Sofascore.

Should Arteta reintegrate him back into the side soon, which could very well happen given the frustrations surrounding Kai Havertz, and he recaptures this form, that value could soon creep back up towards the levels set by teammate Saka. Either way, they well and truly struck gold by unearthing his talents from Hale End.