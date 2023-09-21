Arsenal are in dreamland at the moment, with there seemingly being nothing that Mikel Arteta can do wrong. Having inherited the troubled managerial position in late 2019, he had methodically crafted a truly exceptional squad over the years at the Emirates, culminating in last season's title push.

However, they seem set to go one further this term, having started the Premier League near-faultlessly despite performances somewhat lacking, and just recently crushed PSV Eindhoven on their return to the Champions League.

The Gunners have been waiting for their much-anticipated return to the pinnacle of English football, and it finally seems to have come due to the risk the hierarchy took to employ the 41-year-old Spaniard with no prior experience as a head coach.

However, this campaign is not to be without its own trials and tribulations, as they found out the hard way last year with William Saliba's persisting injury woes. Fortunately, the squad is at the necessary strength where, should they suffer once again, they can react with added proficiency.

That's not to suggest that Gabriel Martinelli's recent blow will not worry him...

How long is Gabriel Martinelli injured for?

Racing through on goal at Goodison Park, the Brazilian winger finished in trademark fashion, opening up his body and curling a right-footed finish into the bottom far corner. He wheeled away in celebration only for a marginal offside to wipe the smile from his face, before pulling up with an injury just minutes later.

Stats via Sofascore Martinelli (PL 23/24) Martinelli (PL 22/23) Martinelli (PL 21/22) Martinelli (PL 20/21) Martinelli (PL 19/20) Games Played 5 36 29 14 14 Goals 0 15 6 2 3 Assists 2 5 6 1 0 Average Rating 7.16 7.17 6.93 6.83 6.53

The 22-year-old slumped to the ground not far from the dugout, and it took no time for Arteta to ready Leandro Trossard and swap the two stars. He was not to take a risk with a player of this quality in a match where they had dominated up until that point; a decision vindicated as his substitute ended up scoring the winner.

Following that result, the boss would offer an update on the speedster in the run-up to their Champions League clash: "He felt something in his hamstring and we need to do some further tests to assess if there is any big damage or no, but he will be out for tomorrow’s game [PSV], that’s for sure."

As the north London derby looms, it could prove a step too far to assume he would be fit given what Football London wrote on the issue: "If it is a grade one hamstring injury, then the absence could be roughly two weeks, while anything more severe than that could be looking at months out."

Given his growing importance, the hope will be that they can avoid the latter and nurse him back to health with speed and care.

Could Leandro Trossard replace Gabriel Martinelli?

It would be the natural decision to replace Martinelli with Trossard, given that is clearly the natural swap Arteta saw on the day of the injury.

Especially given the blistering form enjoyed of late by the Belgian wizard, who added a goal and an assist to the two strikes he has enjoyed beforehand. Already he seems on track to emulate his stunning last season, which saw him score eight and assist 13 in the Premier League across periods at the Emirates and with Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, it must be noted that the 28-year-old is far from the same profile as the Brazil international, offering a more versatile and certainly a better creative presence on the left flank. He is much more suited to forging chances for others than scoring himself at times, whereas Martinelli is quite the opposite.

Arteta outlined that back in March: "He [Trossard] got three assists and could have scored two. I think he was really impressive. It makes a big difference in the team. We needed him today and his contribution was superb. It’s football intelligence. He’s really clever to understand straight away what we want, what’s required. He’s executed it really well."

Meanwhile, last season saw the former Ituano ace in Martinelli score 15 and assist just five in the league, as one of the club's joint-top scorers.

Therefore, whilst it might seem the natural decision to continue playing the former Seagulls star whilst he is performing so admirably, perhaps it could also mark an opportunity for another left-sided star who puts far more impetus on goalscoring than creating.

Having fought hard to overcome a string of unfortunate injuries, Emile Smith Rowe finally seems fit and ready for a return to first-team action. The only issue is that, during his absence, the side has evolved dramatically.

What are Emile Smith Rowe's best qualities?

The 23-year-old faces an almighty task to reemerge into the starting side after such a lengthy period on the sidelines, with his last full campaign coming during the 2021/22 term.

There, however, he showcased that clinical cutting-edge that could make him a more natural replacement for Martinelli on the left wing. In an Arsenal side that would finish fifth, throwing their Champions League spot away to rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a torrid run of form, the Englishman still managed to score ten and assist two.

Not to mention that, within Arteta's system, there is a huge reliance on working the ball in order to isolate the wide men against their full-backs. Only then do they spring into action, attacking their opposite man with pace and aggression.

Fortunately, this is a trait where the Englishman excels, as Jamie Carragher pointed out during that aforementioned season: "Emile Smith Rowe will get England caps, absolutely no doubt. There are so many good young players. He'll have to bide his time, there are other young players ahead of him right now but I absolutely love that lad.

"I always want him to do well, you're urging him on. To watch him in full flow, I've said he's the best player in the Premier League running the ball. He's so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He's a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that's a real bonus."

With the time having seemingly arrived for him to announce himself as a star ready to fight for a place in Arteta's team once again, perhaps this Martinelli injury could provide the perfect opportunity for the 6-foot youngster to prove why he should be ahead of Trossard in the pecking order.