Arsenal finally return to Premier League action later today, as they host a threadbare Leeds United team.

Mikel Arteta noted the importance each game has now, as they reach the climax of a season where they could finally win the title that has eluded them since that infamous campaign in 2004.

The Spaniard claimed: “You ask me about points but it’s happened in the last four or five seasons so it will demand almost perfection.”

That perfection has clearly upped their form of late, having survived a wobble in early February to win their last six league matches in a row including some season-defining late victories over Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

This fixture against the Whites now marks the best chance they will get to face them, as they are set to be without Max Wober, Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams.

However, they will have to navigate some injury woes of their own.

Given the relative ease of such a fixture, perhaps Arteta could seek to rest some of his star men in favour of those in need of some first-team minutes, namely Emile Smith-Rowe who has stepped up his recovery of late by starring on international duty.

Is Emile Smith-Rowe fit?

Having suffered throughout the campaign with numerous ailments, finally the young English starlet had begun to make his comeback with a string of appearances from the bench.

However, it was the starring role he had for England U21s that truly announced him as ready to start once again.

This could be at the expense of Martin Odegaard, who endured a trying international break himself which also included being on the receiving end of a reckless tackle from Rodri during Norway’s clash with Spain.

To perhaps allow their talismanic “leader” some additional rest, as lauded by Arteta, could prove imperative as they face a much tougher clash the following week against Liverpool.

On the occasion that Smith-Rowe instantly returns to form, which his goal for England suggests he might, fans will likely not even know that Odegaard is missing.

Just last season had seen the 22-year-old hit double figures for goals for the first time in his career, as he began establishing himself as part of the top assets at the club.

Former Gunners favourite Mesut Ozil even branded him a "difference-maker" for their side before his retirement.

Despite Odegaard playing an instrumental role in the Gunners’ success this season, perhaps welcoming a struggling outfit could mark the best opportunity to rest the £54m-rated magician and embed the £40k-per-week maestro back into the fold.

Should Smith-Rowe return to full fitness, his presence could prove crucial in these all-important final league fixtures.