Arsenal's academy production is revered across England, with the quality and consistency of emerging top-quality youngsters meaning the club often save millions.

Instead of having to go and purchase a world-class winger, Bukayo Saka was forged, and in the same vein, the squad need not be padded out with an expensive supporting cast as the likes of Rob Holding, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson all serve to occupy such roles.

However, it has been a tough past year for Emile Smith-Rowe, who has seen injuries blur his place within this squad.

Upon first emerging onto the scene, it was expected that he would reach the heights of the former, upholding an attacking line dominated by top Hale End graduates. However, a string of ailments has seen him perhaps dwindle into the latter category, somewhat forgotten amidst all the success in his absence.

The 22-year-old will seek to rectify that role however in the coming months, as he finally seems to have returned to fitness outlined in his recent cameos for both club and country.

His goal against France U21s on his comeback marked a cathartic moment for the young forward, who will seek to reignite a career that has already earned praise.

How much is Emile Smith-Rowe worth now?

Having made his debut as an 18-year-old, the trickster has actually been around the first team for many years now.

However, the pinnacle of the playmaker's tenure around the senior squad was certainly last season, as he notched double figures in the league for the first time in his career. The youngster was poised to improve upon that further before injury struck, but will now likely have to wait until next season to truly star again.

Whilst establishing himself as capable of competing at the top level, Smith-Rowe earned plenty of praise from a host of big names. Journalist Mark Mann-Bryans first noted the 6-foot starlet's emergence as a "game-changer" whilst speaking to Saka, before Arsenal legend Martin Keown suggested the talent was "special", and a "better player" than current captain Martin Odegaard.

Considering the importance of the Norway international in their current title charge, a player who has been involved in 17 goals this term - this claim only marks just how important the attacking midfielder was.

To exacerbate Smith Rowe's rise to the top, CIES Football Observatory notes a startling market value of £26m. Considering he cost nothing, the club have well and truly struck gold with the attacking midfielder's development.

Having finally started to make his long-awaited comeback, his return could prove a key factor in adding that fresh dynamic to bring the title back to the Emirates.