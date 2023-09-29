Having endured a patchy start to the new Premier League season, despite remaining unbeaten, it finally seems like Arsenal are clicking into gear and recapturing the rhythm that saw them come so close to immortality last year.

With standout victories over Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven, Mikel Arteta's men have laid a fine foundation for success across the board, with the Spaniard likely boasting grand ambitions of challenging on all fronts.

However, much of the media interest surrounding the current campaign, Kai Havertz's questionable performances aside, has been aimed at the goalkeeping position.

With Aaron Ramsdale having started the term as no.1, given the England international's impressive and ever-improving form since joining, the loan acquisition of David Raya drew questions.

The Spaniard is a fine shot-stopper who boasts exemplary ball-playing skills, but many wondered what the need to replace their current keeper was when the 25-year-old had largely impressed.

However, when the opportunity arose the Brentford loanee certainly took it, with it now widely recognised that he will maintain his starting spot.

Despite all the interest and debate such a saga has whipped up, it could be argued that back in 2020, Arteta actually sold a man who outperforms both of them.

Who has Mikel Arteta sold whilst at Arsenal?

Upon being appointed following the troublesome tenure of Unai Emery, there was plenty of work for the young inexperienced coach to undergo before he could take the Gunners back to the top.

After all, he had inherited a hugely bloated wage bill consisting of ageing luxury stars, many of whom were unlikely to stick around and star for the long-term project that was being crafted.

As such, the 41-year-old was cut-throat, with stars such as Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all falling foul of the new regime. The former two even saw their contracts terminated in an effort to speed up their exit and free up significant wages to spend on a brighter future.

However, some departures did get lost in the mass exodus, with Pep Guardiola's ex-assistant perhaps a little too eager to completely revamp the squad.

Stars such as Matteo Guendouzi and Bernd Leno have gone on to enjoy fine stints since departing the Emirates, but few have enjoyed a rise to prominence like Emiliano Martinez, who joined Aston Villa in 2020.

After deputising well for the injured German goalkeeper, it became clear that despite his blistering form, the Argentine would not be handed a long-term show of faith. So, in a deal that has since become legendary for the international repercussions it held, the 31-year-old would seek greener pastures.

Having since made 119 appearances for the Midlands outfit, as an ever-present stalwart who has helped them in good times and bad, he is now reaping the rewards of having a fine outfit in front of him, who even charged to a European spot last season.

However, the true outstanding contribution of the shot-stopper's career thus far has come with his national team, more specifically during the 2022 World Cup.

Selected as Argentina's undisputed number one by Lionel Scaloni, the 6 foot 5 titan would play every minute of every game as they charged through the tournament. Brushing aside a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, they would ease past Poland and Mexico before crushing Australian dreams with a narrow round of 16 victory.

Next came the Netherlands, who they defeated on penalties as Martinez starred, before an emphatic 3-0 win over Croatia cemented their spot in the final.

Whilst Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stole the show offensively, the 32-cap superstar would make the decisive intervention, producing a phenomenal late save to deny Randal Kolo Muani in extra time before making two penalty saves to win his country the ultimate prize.

Journalist Thierry Nyann would seek to highlight his contribution, which saw him win the Golden Glove award and later the award for Best Goalkeeper in the World: "Big shouts to Emiliano Martinez — Argentina wouldn’t have won the World Cup without him. A World Class Goalkeeper".

To think, Arteta was willing to sanction his exit for what now seems like a nominal fee.

How much did Aston Villa sign Emi Martinez for?

Whilst few could possibly have foreseen the glistening future Martinez would enjoy, there were signs that Arsenal had a truly special keeper on their hands.

After all, his work during that spell in the first team was exceptional, managing a 7.21 average rating as he recorded 3.8 saves per game, via Sofascore.

Therefore, the £17m spent marked a relatively risk-free signing for the Villans, who had secured a fine first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

How much was Emi Martinez worth at Arsenal?

Having spent eight years at the north London club, his was a stint largely spent in the shadows, patiently awaiting a moment to shine.

As such, he would record just 38 appearances, the bulk of which came in cup competitions, and in that period before his exit.

Emi Martinez's Market Value, via Football Transfers Year Club €40.7m (£35.1m) 2023 Aston Villa €21.4m (£18.5m) 2022 Aston Villa €6.9m (£5.9m) 2021 Aston Villa €0.7m (£0.6m) 2020 Arsenal €0.5m (£0.4m) 2019 Arsenal

FootballTransfers, recognising his diminutive status, would therefore only value Villa's number one at €3.8m (£3.2m), which marked the pinnacle during that period at the Emirates. Unsurprisingly, this was a figure that would skyrocket in the following years.

How much was Emi Martinez worth at Aston Villa?

Although his value has since decreased slightly now, with the hype surrounding those World Cup performances understandably inflating such a number, it still remains at a level where Arteta will hold much regret regarding the departure.

After all, as recently as February was the Argentine worth a lofty €40.7m (£35.1m), with that having now dropped to a still admirable €30.9m (£26.7m).

When taking the former figure, since leaving the Gunners Martinez has actually seen a 105% increase when comparing that valuation with the fee first paid.

Why is Emi Martinez worth that much?

That value is not a figure solely upheld by his international displays though, as despite Villa's patchy start to the Premier League season, Martinez has starred.

The former Reading star is averaging an admirable 7.28 average rating this league term, making him the seventh-best-performing goalkeeper in the division, buoyed by his 3.4 saves per game and 84% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

For comparison, Raya and Ramsdale have only managed 7.15 and 6.63 average ratings respectively, thus emphasising the earlier point. Arteta may have been vindicated in the sales of Ozil and Aubameyang, but he got it all wrong with Martinez.